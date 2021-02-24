It will take place. The 3 e Match of the Six Nations Tournament between France and Scotland, scheduled for this Sunday at 4 p.m. in Saint-Denis, is maintained. This was announced on Wednesday February 24 by the organizing committee.

A situation monitored very closely

At the top of the ranking after two days, the XV of France had reported fifteen Covid-19 contaminations in its ranks (eleven players and four members of the management) between Tuesday February 16 and Monday February 22. But for 48 hours, two series of tests without any new positive case for Covid-19 in the Blues have visibly reassured the organizers.

” Following a meeting of the Six Nations Test Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest test results for the France squad, the Six Nations confirm their intention to host the France-Scotland match, as initially planned for next Sunday ”, underlined this afternoon in a press release the committee, which will continue to follow” closely” the situation.

Heavy atmosphere

Within the France group, the atmosphere is not good at the moment, to say the least. After so many contaminations, the question of the tightness of the sanitary bubble necessarily arises. Coach Fabien Galthié and a physical trainer, the first to have been detected positive, are singled out and rumors about their possible non-compliance with health constraints have been swelling since Tuesday. It is in this oppressive atmosphere that collective training resumed “high intensity“This Wednesday, said the French Rugby Federation, after physiological work without contact and in small groups the day before.

Thirty-one players are mobilized with the support of ten members of the France U20 team “whose serological tests attest to immunity to Covid-19“. On the other hand, several members of the staff are still isolated as are many players. It is therefore a strongly reshaped French team, with more than half of its incumbents absent, which will welcome the Scots at the Stade de France. Not ideal with a view to achieving the Grand Slam which extended its arms to the Blues after the victory in Ireland (15-13), on February 14.

