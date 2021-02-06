The France team, who won without firing a shot (50-10) against Italy, will have taken a half to warm up, too often leaving possession of the ground to their opponents, without however to shiver. In the second half, tired Azzurri despite their youth finally let go as has been the case for so many matches. A 28 e defeat, therefore for the Squadra, a success which calls for others for the young tricolor cocks. “We must not be scattered and keep our goal in mind, the goal is to start this Tournament well,” captain Charles Ollivon said the day before the match.

The adage was followed with rare exceptions throughout this early period. It is in a stadio Olimpico empty of any soul and after hymns that took a while to fly, that the France team began this first meeting of the VI Nations tournament. After a first alert for the French rearguard, the Blues responded tit for tat. Teddy Thomas, twirling, finally found the opening and sowed a disorder that Arthur Vincent accentuated until the transalpine line. A few regroupings later, Cretin flattened full center (7-0 at 5 e). It took three more minutes for Matthieu Jalibert to add three points on penalty (10-0). But the France team, very aggressive until then, fell back little by little in its faults. Small faults on small faults, the Italians settled in the tricolor camp, finding many solutions around the rucks. In vain ! And these Blues of France have made since last season a specialty of counters in any half-time. At the 26 e minute, Gaël Fikou, on a small kick from scrum half Antoine Dupont, scored a new try, transformed by Jalibert (17-3). Then Arthur Vincent added a layer, once again helped by the best scrum half in the world, Antoine Dupond. The first period ended with a score of 24-3.

We have to believe that the half-time is advisable because, as soon as the restart, the men led by Fabien Galthié passed the overdrive both in score and in intentions. Three minutes had barely been played when a 22-meter restart ended at the end of the end with a try from Brice Dulin (31-3 after transformation). From then on, there was no longer a match, the Italians gave up ground and more and more energy on the slightest of the French attempts. With less than 5 minutes to go, the score was 50-10, thanks to Teddy Thomas, author of two tries in 80 minutes. The Parisian winger, so often criticized, with good reason, will have this Saturday accomplished one of his best matches in the tricolor jersey. Seven tests therefore, a second full period, France can leave at the end of next week with suitcases full of certainties in Ireland.