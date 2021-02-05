As soon as the Autumn Cup ended, with England’s victory in the final and overtime against France, the Six-Nations tournament resumed its rights. Yes, the Covid years are years without a vacuum! Finally until further notice! It is therefore Italy which will be the first to be tested to ensure that France is properly vaccinated against backlash. Announced as the favorites of this 2021 edition, the Blues of Fabien Galthié must don the costume cut by the English press and confirm. But, as Romain Ntamack repeats, who only likes the sloppy: “These English are very good at praising us and then destroying us from behind.” “Clearly and for subscribers, it will be up to Saturday against Italians who have a taste for annoying bosses” made in France “.

A hand-sewn preparation

With this in mind, nothing has been left to chance on the side of Nice where the XV of France has made a hand-sewn preparation. First of all by developing a haute couture sanitary protocol so that the tournament can take place from the first to the last day. Les Bleus, housed in a hotel on the Côte d’Azur, rub shoulders with no one there, except the staff of the establishment. “There is only us in the structure, explains the rear Brice Dulin, wearing a mask is compulsory in common areas and we are prohibited from leaving the hotel. The only ride allowed is the one that takes the player bus from the hotel to the training grounds. Behind this monastic life hides above all the will not to miss out on the duel between Latin countries, despite the bad news that has followed one another in recent weeks.

To great faults, great remedies

Spared by packages in 2020, the coach had to face a rain of withdrawals. No less than six players selected in the 23 against Ireland (35-27), at the end of October, are in the infirmary: Vakatawa (left knee), Cros (right foot), Romain Ntamack, double fracture of the jaw, Camille Cat (calf), Demba Bamba (cervical) and Ramos (pubalgia). Only the third row center Grégory Alldritt, uncertain for a long time, will be part of the trip. Faced with this, the coach is trying to close the gaps and give his team the weapons to become the supposed favorite. Besides the fact that the replacements are able to do the job, the XV of France has secured the services of former referee Jérôme Garcès, in order to put an end to the recurring indiscipline of the tricolor camp. Of course, appealing to the watchful eye of a referee is nothing new, but, in the logic of Fabien Gathlié, on the lookout for the smallest detail, it is a necessity.

55 penalties, four yellow cards and one red

In the last tournament, despite four victories out of the five possible, they conceded no less than 55 penalties, received four yellow cards and even inherited a red one. For major faults, there are major remedies: “Jérôme Garcès advises us on our commitment so that we can keep it total and our players keep their pleasure in the fight. We must put this notion of combat at the service of the collective, namely not to be penalized, ”explains William Servat, coach of the forwards. Therefore, let’s hope that, faced with Italians who are often very messy, the Blues will be able to display Olympian calm in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.