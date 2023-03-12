The Italy of rugby fails to unlock the Six Nations and comes out defeated, at the Olimpico, by Wales who takes the field more determined in the first half and takes a large lead right from the start, with Williams’ free kick, the goal by Dyer in the 8th minute converted by Williams and in the 18th minute the try by Williams himself, after Allan with a free kick had shortened the distance in the 16th minute. A hard blow in the 35th minute with a yellow card for Cannone due to an irregularity which also involves the technical try assigned to the Welsh, who close the first fraction with a 22-3 lead.

At the start of the second half, in the 43rd minute Italy scored through Negri, converted by Allan. But in the 50th minute Wales’ fourth try (Faletau, converted by Williams) hurt the Azzurri even more: now with the bonus, the Welsh are equal in the standings with Italy. Italy struggled in the second half when they entered the field much more ‘bad’ than in the first part of the match, and in the 68th minute another try arrives thanks to Brex, converted by Allan. It goes on 17-29 with just under a quarter of an hour from the end and the Azzurri hope it’s not too late for a feat. But despite a generous last part of the match they fail to reach the goal and the match ends with the Welsh victory and the blue bitterness for not having played with determination from the start in the second half. Italy remains in last place with zero wins.