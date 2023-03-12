Rome – The Italy of rugby fails to unlock the Six Nations and comes out defeated, at the Olimpico, from Wales taking the field more determined in the first half and took a large lead right from the start, with Williams’ free-kick, Dyer’s try in the 8th minute converted by Williams and Williams’ try in the 18th minute, after Allan’s 16th-minute kick punishment had shortened the distance. A hard blow in the 35th minute with a yellow card for Cannone due to an irregularity which also entails the technical try assigned to the Welsh, who close the first fraction with a 22-3 lead.

At the start of the second half, in the 43rd minute Italy scored through Negri, converted by Allan. But in the 50th minute Wales’ fourth goal (Faletau, converted by Williams) it hurts the Azzurri even more: now with the bonus the Welsh are equal in the standings with Italy. Italy struggled in the second half when they entered the field much more ‘bad’ than in the first part of the match, and in the 68th minute another try arrives thanks to Brex, converted by Allan. It goes on 17-29 with just under a quarter of an hour from the end and the Azzurri hope it’s not too late for a feat.

But despite a generous last part of the match they fail to reach the goal and the match ends with the Welsh victory and the blue bitterness for not having played from the start with the determination of the second half. Italy remains in last place with zero wins and only one point obtained in the match lost against France.