Rome – Italy fought to the end at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome against France in the debut of Six Nations 2023 rugby. The transalpines, reigning champions and second in the world rankings, eventually prevailed with difficulty on the blues 29-24.

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

At the Olimpico in Rome, Italy played a match of the highest quality, put France on the ropes and went very close to victory. The French lead 29-24 after a second half of great suffering, and in general a game in which the Azzurri showed quality, talent and character, as well as a solid and fundamental game structure to keep up with the best of world rugby.

Kieran Crowley’s team comeback after the 19-6 run in the first half hour, took the lead in the second half and savored a success denied by Jalibert’s fine try in the final. In the end, Italy brings home a very important bonus point for the continuation of the tournament, but which is almost “tight” for what we have seen on the pitch. France started as predicted on the eve: constant pressure in the 22 Italians, as demonstrated by Flamont who disturbed Varney’s kick and intercepted it, recovering the oval and flying in goal for the 7-0.

A moment of Italy-France (foreground Federico Ruzza)

The Azzurri responded to Allan’s kick and often tried to restart from the 22, but the fury of the transalpines didn’t stop and in the 19th minute Ntamack opened with a nice kick-pass to Penaud, who collided in the air with Capuozzo. The ball stays there and Ramos is the fastest dunking of all. It was the most difficult moment of the match, because France continued to put pressure on the Azzurri’s groups and made Varney’s play difficult, harnessed by the French cobweb. Another kick-pass from Ntamack allows Dumotier to mark the third try for 6-19, but just at that moment Italy reacts: they take advantage of the opponent’s indiscipline, get back to the maul and score with a good play from Capuozzo, which he receives from Varney on the closed side and beats Alldritt in one on one, scoring at the flag. In the end of the fraction Allan shortens again from the pitch for the 14-19 with which the first half closes.

France returns to the field with the aim of closing the game, spends the first 5 minutes in the 22 Italians but fails to break through, and in the end settles for a free kick with Ramos scoring the 22-14. When Crowley’s team goes the other way, though, it strikes again: Allan finds a splendid penalty touche at 5 meters, Nicotera leads the blue drive and doesn’t reach the goal only because Ollivon clearly closes the road by staying on the ground. Referee Carley, after a consultation with assistants and TMO, opts for yellow at the French number 7 and above all free-kick try.

France asserted their charisma and experience by hiding the ball from the Azzurri, who, however, just at the end of the 10 minutes of numerical superiority took the lead with another free kick from Allan. In France’s most difficult moment, however, all the talent and character of a team that won everything in 2022 emerges: action always advancing with the usual Fickou protagonist, then the newcomer Jalibert passes between two opponents and crushes for the counter pass, 29-24 for France. Allan grazed the post on a midfield kick, the final minutes being an onslaught from Italy. France struggles, but in the end they hold on and bring home a very difficult victory 29-24. For the Azzurri, a bonus point that is still important for the standings, and the confirmation of being a team capable of really playing with everyone.