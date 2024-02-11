An inconsistent and disappointing Italy failed to score any points at the Aviva Stadium, and left Dublin with six tries behind. The home team's victory, even a large one, was expected, but the manner offends and so do the statistics. Five missed touches, just one advantage gained on the line against 12 for the Greens, who scored 353 passes against 97 for the Azzurri, guilty on the other hand of 20 handling errors. There is little or nothing to save on the blue day, nothing in attack and in conquest, always in trouble in defense in the scrum, uncertain in managing the ball in the few times in which he had it in his hands. A rude awakening after the good things we showed at the Olimpico against England. In two weeks we start again from France to Lille.

At the start of the first half, Italy gives the impression of being able to contain the Green Machine, but already in the 7th minute, after a not impossible placed shot failed by Garbisi, Crowley smashes in the middle after eleven phases which fray the Italian defence. And that remains the fixed script of the first 40 minutes: Ireland grinding out meters with its relentless schemes and Italy trying to defend itself, while in attack it relies on a couple of shots from Capuozzo and makes a few too many mistakes, also having two kicks from Varley intercepted, poorly protected by the attacking green third lines. The absence of Cannon and Negri, our two strongest ball carriers, is felt, Ireland dominates the pitch showing off great quality in their passes, reaching the goal twice more, with Sheehan in the 24th minute and in the final with Conan who finishes an action born from a touch in which it was always him who triggered the Irish email. At half time the score is 19-0.

The second half opens with yet another handling error, this time by Zuliani, and with the fourth half – worth the bonus point – again by Sheehan. The fifth is (provisionally) canceled for Ireland by the TMO due to a double movement by Henshaw who crushes 'crawling' after 23 phases. In the 55th minute, however, Menoncello gets a yellow card for a trip and leaves Italy with fourteen men: it's only a matter of moments before in the 59th minute Lowe swallows the Italian defense and finds, this time regularly, goal number 5: 29-0. The home team's dominance then continued unchallenged, strengthened by the sixth try, which Calvin Nash scored in the 78th minute, converted by Byrne for a very tough 36-0.

Ireland-Italy 36-0 (19-0). Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Markers: 7' Crowley (try), 23' Sheehan (Crowley tr.), 36' Conan (try); 50' Sheehan (try), 59' Lowe (try), 78' Nash.

Cards: 57' Menoncello (yellow)

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Robbie Henshaw (63' Larmour), 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Craig Casey, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Caelan Doris, 6 Ryan Baird, 5 James Ryan, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Finlay Bealham, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter

Available: 16 Rónan Kelleher, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Josh van der Flier, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Jordan Larmour. Coach: Andy Farrell

Italy: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Lorenzo Pani (58' Mori), 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney (58' Page-Relo), 8 Michele Lamaro, 7 Manuel Zuliani ( 69' Vintcent), 6 Alessandro Izekor, 5 Federico Ruzza (57' Zambonin), 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli (41' Zilocchi), 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi (57' Nicotera), 1 Danilo Fischetti (57' Spagnolo)

Available: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosuè Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, 20 Ross Vincent, 21 Martin Page-Relo, 22 Tommaso Allan, 23 Federico Mori. Coach: Gonzalo Quesada

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

The other games: Scotland-France 16-20, England Wales 16-14

The ranking after the 2nd day: Ireland 10 points, England 8, Scotland 5, France 4, Wales 3, Italy 1.