France defeated Scotland 32-21 in Paris in the match that completed the third round of the rugby Six Nations. Victory that allows coach Fabien Galthie’s Les Bleus to redeem the defeat two weeks ago in Dublin and hook England and Scotland itself (which falls after two victories) in second place in the standings with 10 points, behind Ireland.

At the bottom of the standings, Italy (1) and Wales (0) remain very far apart, who after the second and last week of break will face each other on Saturday 11 March in Rome in the match that will open the fourth day. England-France (Saturday) and Scotland-Ireland (Sunday 12) the other two matches.

SHOULDER AND TEST — It takes less time to see France score their first try of the match than it takes for an army of poor kids called upon to fold up the useless and very tacky cheer sheet for Les Bleus that covers the entire pitch during the anthems . Romain Ntamack scores the try in the 5th minute, crowning a decisive attack that started from a touchline at 22, with Antoine Dupont who after a couple of attempts with the forwards creates superiority to the left of the posts to free the comfortable jog of the opening. In the 7th minute, Grant Gilchrist was shown a red card who hit Anthony Jelonch’s face with his shoulder in an attempt to tackle. The Scottish second row is unquestionably high, but perhaps due to the complicity of Matt Fagerson’s almost simultaneous tackle on the French flanker: a difficult decision, but most likely inevitable. See also Abraham: "Roma will be in the Champions League at the end of the season. Mou? He's like an uncle to me"

A minute passes and the blues steal the ball in the Scottish 22 putting great pressure on Stuart Hogg on the recovery of a long kick, after the counter ruck Dupont quickly recycles and the wide superiority on the left is made concrete by Ethan Dumortier on Ntamack’s last pass. Thomas Ramos only converts the first of the two tries. In the 12th minute in a ruck under the Les Bleus posts, French prop Mohamed Haouas (who replaces the suspended Uini Atonio) lunges at Ben White before the Scottish scrum-half collects the ball: the result is a headbutt against the opponent and the referee (Georgian Nika Amashukeli) draws out the second red card. Curious to remember that in his last match played against Scotland in 2020 Haouas was sent off for punching Jamie Ritche. In the 19th minute Scotland attacked just outside the 22 and Finn Russell (until now unquestionably the best player of the Tournament) exaggerated looking for a long and very difficult pass towards the right-footed out, where, however, Ramos was perfectly positioned, who intercepted and flies all alone to the posts on the other side and then of course also transforms. See also MotoGP | Quartararo: "The bike is out of control in qualifying!"

After a couple of tries missed by Zander Fagerson and Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland finally scored in the 26th minute: deep attack in the opponents’ 22 and Russell made amends with a magnificent pass that triggered the run in the interval from center Huw Jones , who guesses a perfect running angle and finds his way to the posts (and Russell transforms). In the 36th minute, a goal by Ramos made it 22-7, on which we went to the break.

INCOMPLETE RETURN — Scotland reopens it in the 48th minute and Jones does practically everything: the center first digs the break which forces the French to retreat and plug a few meters from the goal, then on the second recycling he is already on his feet to receive the short pass from Sione Tuipolotu, resists a tackle and goes over to dunk (Russell converts). However, a foul in the ruck by Richie Gray allows Ramos to put in a comfortable place for +11. Scotland attacked decisively, forcing the French to defend 22 meters for a long time, but the hosts’ line was orderly and aggressive and didn’t allow chances. But in the 68th minute from the second scrum ordered 5 meters away due to infractions by the French, the Scots advance, then after a first attempt by Tuipolotu, it is Russell who finds the right space to slip in and smash. His transformation is worth -4. However, France manages to get back in attack and 35 seconds from the end, from a free-kick played quickly by Matthieu Jalibert (who took over from Ntamack), it is Gael Fickou who invents the breakthrough which secures victory and which is also worth the bonus (transformed from Ramos). See also France thwarts plan of militant-inspired knife attacks during Christmas

