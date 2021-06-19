First 20 ‘good for Brunello’s boys (5-13), then the greater indiscipline, the lower effectiveness on the meeting points and the superiority in the game at the foot of the Welshmen make the difference

Disappointing start for Italy in the Under 20 Six Nations. On the synthetic ground of the Arms Park in Cardiff they lost 25-8 to Wales in pouring rain, especially in the second half. First 20 ‘good for the azzurrini of coach Massimo Brunello. Then the greater indiscipline (21 fouls to 13 plus 2 second, 2 yellow cards each) also due to the taxation of the Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli, the lower effectiveness on the meeting points and the superiority in the game at the foot of the Welsh (Ferrarin three times he kicks directly into touch from outside the 22 meters) make the difference.

First half – Italy settles on a permanent basis the first 20 ‘in the area of ​​the opponents 22 meters. Play all placed in penaltouche. He uses the maul and deserves at least a couple of tries, but he scores only one in the 14th minute with a 5-meter drive concluded Ion Niculau, Ferrarin does not convert (5-0). The same prop, however, once raised from the ground after having crushed, throws the ball in the face of an opponent. The referee whistled a free-kick in the middle of the pitch that allowed Wales to put their foot in attack for the first time and score on the first action in the 17th minute, from a maul stopped irregularly. Technical goal, 5-7. Here the game turns. Wales conquers the field, wins the battle on the meeting points and builds the two placed by Sam Costelow on the blue indiscipline that lead to close the time 5-13. And without a rescue from Gesi on Williams it could have been worse.

Second half – The persistent rain makes tactical foot play king. Wales do it better. By pushing back the Azzurri and occupying the field, he raises the score until the final 8-25. All points are from Costelow, great protagonist, who already plays in Pro 14 with the Scarlets. Including a drop, a half-field kick and one because Drago says something “unacceptable” according to the referee. In all 18 points and 100% to the foot. Italy responds only with a placed by Albanese for the obstruction that leads to the yellow for Herri Dreaves, elected man of the match. But not even in the 10 ‘of superiority he manages to break through. At 59 ‘on 8-16 the only action that could bring back the Azzurrini is a great break in the first phase from Drago’s touch, but in the attempt to recycle the oval tumbles forward.

The situation – Other results: Ireland-Scotland 38-7, England-France 38-22. Standings: Ireland and England 5 points, Wales 4, France, Italy and Scotland 0. Next round on Friday 25 June: 3 pm England-Scotland, 6 pm Italy-France, 9 pm Wales-Ireland.

