Italy plays an excellent second half in Twickenham, putting England down in the game and in the score (14-12): it’s a pity there had already been the first 40 minutes, dominated (19-0) by the hosts.

The Azzurri had entered the match slowly and without too much conviction – like against France… – getting overwhelmed by an eager and powerful England, but far from irresistible on a technical level (even if ‘helped’ by the often questionable decisions of the New Zealand referee James Doleman). The final result is a 31-14 result from a double-faced Italy, which showed moments of great rugby but pays for a discontinuity of concentration, inaccuracies and indiscipline (two heavy yellows). Too bad, half a step back from last Sunday’s match against France: against this England we could and should have done better.

Willis’s first try coming off the touchline in the 12th minute, Chessun’s second in the 29th minute when captain Lamaro had already had to go out with a leg injury and Italy were down in the 14th minute in the 24th minute for a yellow card for Lorenzo Cannone ( without their two cornerstones we will collect a partial 12-0). Italy could have reduced the gap in the 18th minute, but inexplicably, at a time when they were suffering from the physicality of the Whites, they had chosen the touchline rather than the posts. The well-deserved free-kick came in the 37th minute, with George’s third goal, after one to van Portvliet (veil) had been annulled shortly before, triggered by a great invention by Malins.

At the start of the second half, the Azzurri finally found the right spirit. A break from the usual Capuozzo triggers the offensive that leads to Riccioni’s try (45′), but again we lose the compass and on the umpteenth English maul Doleman we get a free-kick try and a yellow card for Ferrari, who foully hinders the advance English. At 26-7 the game seems closed, and in the 60th minute we risk again, but the entry of Alessandro Fusco in place of Varley and the awakening of Menoncello rekindle Italy. It is precisely the scrum-half who crowns a beautiful choral action after a break by Menoncello in the 63rd minute (26-14) Now the Azzurri are alive, Capuozzo a constant thorn in the side of the squad, unfortunately an invention by Mitchell, who entered the opening in place of Farrell, he closed the discussion as regards the score in the ’70s, sending Arundell in goal after an oblique run that hypnotizes the blue defence. Italy finished ahead, wasting one last chance, but had to blame themselves for a first half to forget.