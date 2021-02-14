It was Friday that the France team learned that it would not find on its way either the captain and opener of the XV of Clover, Jonathan Sexton, nor his friend Conor Murray in the scrum. If we add to that the suspension for three games of the flanker O’Mahony, there was something to present in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with a few phews of relief. But now, once the good news has passed, the captain of the French XV, Charles Ollivon, wanted to immediately put this match in its special taste into context: “The Irish are going to put in a lot of intensity, like they do every time they play. We have been warned. “ But it was hard !

Ten years of famine is a lease! The first seconds, and a small fright with a counter on the French clearance kick, showed that the Irish were ready to extend the contract for another year. And the result confirmed this extension, the men in green were already pushing the tricolor XV to small errors. Barely five minutes into the game, and France was blocked twice on the sidelines. A match under high tension and under a bombardment of “up and under” made in Erin. In this little game, France, while remaining solid in the regroupings, suffered all the penalties in the world and accumulated faults. It was still necessary to wait until the 20th minute for the XV of Clover to finally open the scoring on penalty of Billy Burns. And as if that was not enough for the suffering of the French nationals, Bernard Le Roux took a yellow card for involuntary trifle (22nd).

We imagined the rest to look like the ordeal, but, once again, this XV is reaction. One action, one action. Finally, a good touch, and the sweeping from right to left of the field saw the French voltigeurs find the solution. Gaël Fickou, despite a rebound pass, like a basketball player, offered his captain Charles Ollivon the first try of a rather stifling match (3-7) (28th). The end of the first period ended with a new Irish foul and a successful penalty from Jalibert (37th). 10 to 3 and an unexpected return to the men’s game led by Fabien Galthié, this gave hope for a sequel “Forward!” “. And indeed, this second period started on better auspices on the French side, and less for the Irish who lost three players in three minutes on concussion and head injury protocols. Dominated for forty minutes, the France team began this second act in the Irish camp. In the 54th, this domination was confirmed thanks to Jalibert who, against the grain of the game, found Dulin then Penaud who, at the end of the race, flattened into a corner (15-3). Unfortunately, on a bad rebound in touch, Kelleher responded (15-10). A successful penalty a few minutes later reduced the score to 15-13. The result was an unbreathable fight which ended with a victory of the tricolor XV. End of lease.