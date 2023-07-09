Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/9/2023 – 8:30 am

Share



At least six names are already circulating in the Senate as possible rapporteurs of the tax reform project in the House. But conversations on the subject are still far from funneling.

So far, senators Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO) are quoted for the task. and Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

Approved in the Chamber of Deputies last Thursday, the text of the tax reform will only begin to be analyzed in the Senate in August, after the recess of the Legislature.

Thus, Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the House, will have a few weeks to assess the political scenario before defining who will be the rapporteur for the reform.

The position of rapporteur is especially important in analyzing proposed amendments to the Constitution (PECs) such as the tax reform.

These bills are approved by Congress only if there is full agreement between the House and Senate. On bills, for example, the House that initiated the discussion can discard the amendments that the other makes and simply send the text for presidential assent.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.























