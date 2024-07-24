EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Herlin Odicio received the phone call on Sunday. It was the father of Mariano Isacama Feliciano, his companion from the Kakataibo people, an ethnic group of just under 4,000 people living in the northern Amazon of Peru. Like him, Isacama was an active member of the Native Federation of Kakataibo Communities (Fenacoka), where both held leadership roles. And, like him, he had been receiving threats via WhatsApp for several months from the drug traffickers and illegal loggers who stalked his area in the Ucayali region of Peru.

The father gave him the news by phone: his son Mariano, 35, had not appeared since Friday night. Herlin thought that perhaps he had gone to another town to participate in local and regional processes of the federation. But the next day, when the community celebrated the feast of San Juan and he still had not appeared, he began to worry. According to him, he filed a complaint, but the State did not take action on the matter. It was then that Fenacoka began the search for the young man with the help of the indigenous guards. On the morning of Sunday the 14th, 22 days after his disappearance, a fisherman smelled a strong smell on the road and found the body of Mariano Isacama in the Yurac River basin.

His story joins those of more than 35 indigenous leaders murdered in Peru in the last ten years. Like Mariano, six of them were members of the Kakataibo people, who have experienced serious threats since 2020. The ethnic group has been fighting for years against drug trafficking that is spreading in its territory, penetrating ever deeper into the jungle, where the Peruvian State has a weak presence.

“Mariano was a leader committed to defending his community,” recalls Enzo Galvez, spokesman for the Aidesep Regional Organization, Ucayali. “He was always willing to help and support in whatever was necessary, without asking for anything in return. He narrated sporting events and ceremonies, and got involved in any activity that benefited his community.”

He was also the leader of various community initiatives to resist the growing crime rate in the Amazon. “Mariano had always denounced that illegal loggers and drug traffickers were in the territories,” says Apu Julio Cusurichi Palacios, spokesman for the Board of Directors of Aidesep, a Peruvian indigenous organization that represents 64 Amazonian communities.

For this reason, the suspicions about who is behind his death, for the Kakataibo, are all one-sided. “We believe it was drug traffickers,” says Herlin, vice president of Fenakoca. He points out that it was revenge for Isacama’s activism. Although his town has been threatened by the increase in illegal mining after the pandemic, in addition to illegal logging and drug trafficking, for Herlin, the main challenges facing his community are associated with the presence of drug trafficking. “They become what suits them: loggers, farmers, patrolmen…”, he lists.

Isacama had no wife or children. He leaves behind his elderly parents. “We try to give them moral support and strength,” says Herlin. “It won’t be much, but we have to do something to continue giving them hope.” In addition to increasing tensions between indigenous peoples and illegal workers in the Peruvian Amazon, Isacama’s death leaves a burden on the community’s leadership. “He was always present. Time will tell how much we miss him,” he says.

Dying to defend the land

Mariano Odicio, president of Fenacoka, has traveled in recent days to Lima to meet with the central authorities of Peru with a clear mission: to dialogue, make noise and raise the request of his community so that the murder of Mariano Isacama does not go unpunished. “We met with the Vice Minister of the Interior [Julio Díaz Zulueta] and he mentioned to us that they will look into the case directly, to speed it up,” he says. Among his plans is to meet with the prosecutor who is investigating the murder to learn about the progress. But the regional justice system in the Peruvian Amazon – he says – is very permeated by drug trafficking and corruption. For this reason, the community fears that this crime will not be investigated as it should be.

It was in 2020 when the first Kakataibo leader was murdered: Arbildo Meléndez. As head of the Unipacuyacu native community, Meléndez used to denounce how, despite being recognized in 1995, their territory was still not demarcated. He warned that he was receiving threats and in April 2020 – in the middle of the pandemic – he was shot. Although the authorities caught the murderer, they released him five days later because “there was apparently no risk of flight.” Four years and seven months after that death, the perpetrator was sentenced to four years in prison.

The murders of the other Kakataibos have followed similar patterns: they were leaders who denounced drug trafficking, land and timber trafficking. “Since then, what we have been living through seems like a nightmare, because at any moment it could be one of us,” laments Mariano Odicio. This fear has led them to change their routines, their schedules, their transit routes, to live on alert.

Throughout the Peruvian Amazon, Cusurichi warns, “defending the territory has become a threat.” The region has become a kind of hideout from which everyone wants to profit: settlers, drug traffickers and companies that have set up in areas close to indigenous territories, or even on these same ones, to take over the land. Faced with this, the communities are left unprotected, especially because, as happened with Unipacuyacu, the titling of collective lands is delayed, prolonged, ignored or never happens at the regional level.

“We have seen how individual lands are titled to ranchers, before doing so with collective indigenous lands that have been demanding it for many more years,” explains Odicio. “The regional directorates do not want to title them.” For this reason, during his trip to Lima, in addition to ensuring that the Isacama case does not go unpunished, he also met with the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Eduardo Arana, whom he asked that the regional governments fulfill their functions, and end “the entrapment of the processes of titling native lands.”

In the face of silence, promoting the indigenous guard

By declaring a permanent state of emergency in the Peruvian Amazon, Aidesep condemned “the lack of government action against criminal organizations and illegal economies,” and stated that “this terrible situation forces Amazonian indigenous organizations to defend themselves through self-defense mechanisms and indigenous justice.” In other words, in the face of silence, indigenous communities have understood that what is in their hands is to strengthen their indigenous guard.

“We have already socialized this idea with the bases so that each community has its indigenous guard and can protect itself,” says Mariano. The next step, once they are formed, is to request that the Government legally recognize them, that they give them legal status. “We are in the process of submitting the records to the National Superintendence of Public Records so that they become official.”

In addition, Cusurichi says, they have asked the government to help the indigenous guards financially. “We need a budget for logistics, internet, and control and surveillance, as well as more boats,” he says. “The strategy of economic power would like to see an empty Amazon. But no, we have lived here for thousands of years and it has not only been for us, but to protect the world from climate change.”

Herlin Odicio, for his part, emphasizes that, in the case of Mariano Isacama, “indigenous justice will be carried out.” According to him, his murderers have already been identified and the indigenous guards “will not back down.” The tone of the three does not necessarily convey nostalgia or defeat. These are communities that resist. It is what they have always known how to do. “We are moving forward,” says Mariano Odicio, already on his way from Lima, back to his community. “We have always moved forward, but, this time, it is our turn to go forward to ensure our existence.”