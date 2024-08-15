Those who invent cases for the “Tatort” are not easily shocked by real bloody crimes. And yet Niki Stein, the author and director responsible for dozens of episodes of the ARD crime series, remembers with horror the gruesome sextuple murder that took place 30 years ago in an upscale brothel in the Westend. The monstrosity of the crime still leaves him speechless, Stein wrote two years ago in a portrait of Frankfurt as the “capital of crime”.