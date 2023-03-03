Six municipalities will benefit from a regional investment of 8.2 million euros, which will allow a series of projects to be carried out in order to prevent flooding in urban centers. Specifically, the towns in which these works will be carried out are Cartagena, Alcantarilla, San Javier, Abarán, Lorquí and Pliego.

According to regional government sources, the Community is going to promote the necessary actions to protect and adapt urban areas to the risk of flooding. The works will be developed by the General Directorate of Water. Specifically, an item of more than half a million euros will serve to improve the channel of the Barranco de la Mota in Pliego. There, an easement area will be restored by building a walkway and the land will be stabilized with the planting of native species on both sides of the channel. Works will also be carried out, worth 410,000 euros, in the Barranco de las Cañadas de Pliego, with the creation of a green corridor next to the viewpoint, tree interventions and actions to improve the stability of the slopes, as well as an evacuation system for rainwater with sufficient capacity to evacuate surface runoff from the ravine.

The Community allocates 2.8 million to improve the drainage system in the El Saladar I industrial estate, in Lorquí. The works provide for the planting of native species, the start-up of runoff water collection systems, as well as storage infrastructures on some plots.

In Cartagena, the actions, for a value of 1.7 million, will focus on the Rambla de las Canteras and its channels, where it is planned to eliminate invasive species and remove waste and debris. The General Directorate will also act to improve the green areas of the aforementioned boulevard, with the creation of infiltration elements in the form of árdiso wells of different granulometries, among other measures, all with a game of almost one million.

In Abarán, the measures contemplate the restoration of fluvial ecosystems in the Barranco del Rey and the final stretch of the Rambla de Benito, with 716,000 euros. This project plans to eradicate invasive species and the planting of native ones, as well as “recovering the original width of the channel with the elimination of obstacles,” Community sources explain.

And in Alcantarilla, the General Directorate of Water contemplates the conditioning of the Rambla de las Zorreras, with an item of 712,000 euros, for the reconstruction of certain bed and bank defenses, by means of green albarradas. Some slopes will also be reshaped and a floodable park (1.1 million euros) is projected with the execution of layers of materials that favor the lamination of flows, explains the Ministry of Water.