Writing skills often determine students’ academic performance. Essays play a critical role in final grades, as they develop students’ writing, analytical, critical thinking, and decision-making skills. They also demonstrate the individual’s progress throughout the year.

Ditch Distractions

First and foremost, you don’t want to be easily distracted when working on your paper. Arrange your desktop and leave only the necessary things on it. That is, get rid of everything you don’t use during the writing process. Make sure to have a notebook, a laptop, and a cup of tea or coffee.

When it comes to your devices, turn notifications off. Every bleep coming from your smartphone will spoil your attention and lower your productivity. Talk to your friends and family members beforehand and say that you are reapproaching your writing strategies. If anything urgent happens, ask them to call you directly.

Warm Up Before Workout

Every activity needs to be preceded by a warm-up. Writing is no exception. If you want to have a productive session, ensure stretching your fingers and brain muscles.

Before writing the paper, complete several typing sessions using 10FastFingers. Although simple, this app has one potent benefit – it develops your muscle brain, allowing you to type quickly and accurately. Typing over 100 words per minute will boost your effectiveness, and you will spend much less time working on the assignment.

Likewise, train your brain by solving some sudoku or any other logic-based puzzle. It will set the tempo, and you will be able to finish your work earlier.

Plan Your Writing Session

Writing is different. You can write an essay, thesis, report, or blog. Although these types have entirely different objectives, they still share one vital component that determines the paper’s quality. And it is planning. Planning enables you to come up with effective strategies that help you to generate a high-quality piece promptly.

First off, know your topic. Then, brainstorm ideas by using clustering, listing, or freewriting techniques. Try to come up with worthwhile and unique concepts. Once you have them, proceed to outline the paper.

An outline is a roadmap that helps you follow the right direction. You don’t necessarily need to spend too much time on it. Highlighting every paragraph’s critical elements in a sentence will do it.

Develop Unique Style

Whatever writer you take, you will find unique and peculiar elements. Writing is a part of your identity, so take it earnestly. If you tend to use specific words and constructions that no one uses, keep adding them to your works!

English has become an alarmingly narrowed and simplified language. Schools and colleges teach students to write according to academic rules to preserve a style and format.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should include slang and colloquial language in your works. The point is, if you like using English natural yet less used structures, such as inversions, fronting, or cleft sentences, include them in your documents. Not only do they define your writing style, but they also make the piece appealing and good-looking.

Keep Sentences Compressed

The reason is simple. They are easy to read. Concise sentences are the best way to end thought and avoid including redundant information. If you write an essay, make sure your sentences are no longer than 30 words. In turn, if you lead a blog or a web page, make sentences even shorter, ranging from 15 to 25 words.

The best way to achieve that is by getting rid of unnecessary structures and fillers. For instance, instead of saying due to the fact, say because. Writing to instead of in order to will also save lots of space.

Finally, try to reduce the use of passive voice in your writing. Academic rules often have an adverse impact on students’ writing skills, asking them to write sentences in passive voice. Not only are they unnecessary and wordy, but they are also challenging to read and take lots of space.

Overall, remember, short sentences are your friends. Let extensive sentences be friends of Hemingway and Joyce. They were gurus in writing dozens of pages about one single thought.

Employ Tools

Writing is different these days. You don’t have to peruse grammar books and turn numerous pages to find a relevant synonym. You can perform such actions real quick with a few clicks.

Mountains of helpful tools exist these days. You can test them all and find the best by trial and error. However, the following three tools are a must in every writer’s kit:

Grammarly: No matter how impeccable your grammar might be, using Grammarly is a no-brainer. The app highlights punctuation, lexical, and grammar mistakes.

Hemingway Editor: The tool evaluates the text’s readability score and highlights hard-to-read words, phrases, and sentences.

OneLook Reverse: English has myriads of exceptional words. It is a crime to ignore them. OneLook Reverse offers lots of synonyms and antonyms for any word.

Writing is a craft that one should continually develop. If you strive to hone your writing abilities at absolutely no cost, employ the mentioned tips. Using them will make your writing flawless, coherent, and thought-provoking shortly.