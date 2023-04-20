The Facchinettis are a dynasty, a large family. The voice of the Pooh has five children, with three different women. Among these is Alessandra, the eldest daughter, a designer who has always been in the fashion world and who spoke about herself in a long interview with Corriere in which she retraced her career, as well as family events, highlighting a certain difference in character, as well as generational, with siblings.

For example Francesco Facchinatti, eight years younger and born from his father’s relationship with Rosaria Longoni. Alessandr Facchinetti has in fact told of a period of coexistence with his brother at a time when Francesco was still Captain Uncino, in relation to his great recording success with which he launched into the world of music dictating the law for an entire summer. A path then gradually abandoned, to devote himself to television management, the work of talent scouts and many other occupations.

Alessandra, 50, almost not social at all, unlike Francesco, has worked with Prada, Gucci, Moncler, Valentino, Pinko, Tod’s. Shy, reserved, years ago she shared the house with her brother. Speaking of that experience, she says: “Six months of hell with DJ Francesco, yes”.

“I moved from Bergamo to Milan to attend the Istituto Marangoni. Around 2003-2004. I was already at Gucci. Francesco began as a DJ and often came to the city from Como – continues Alessandra – Taken by a mad impetus, I proposed to Rosaria: I’ll keep it. What an idea. I arrived home and found people everywhere, Francesco came back at all hours and wanted to chat even if my alarm clock rang at dawn”.

Facchinetti concludes: “I kicked him out. Then I adore him, for heaven’s sake, as I adore all my brothers. When we meet for the reunions we are almost thirty people”. La di lei defines it as a “nice, hyperactive family, each with a very specific path: very close”.