The site of nuclear reactors EPR is late. This time it is not in Flamanville in France but in Hinkley Point in England. This is what announced EDF Wednesday January 27. And who says delay in schedule, says increase in costs of nearly 500 million euros for these two new generation EPR reactors that EDF has been building in Somerset in the south-west of England for a little over two years. The delivery of the first tranche will therefore not take place before June 2026 for an invoice estimated in total for the moment at nearly 25 billion euros. But the site manager specifies that it is because of the exceptional circumstances of confinement in England that there is the delay and not because of a construction problem.



The Flamanville sites in Normandy andOlkiluoto in Finland have accumulated delays, poor workmanship on the concrete, the tank, bickering between clients and service providers. The Finnish is 12 years behind and must produce from next year. That of Flamanville slipped 10 years on its initial schedule and nine billion euros in its budget. It must produce its first kilowatt-hour for our network in 2023, but the” Nuclear Safety Authority is still waiting for EDF to prove that it can resolve these welding problems.

For EDF and Areva, if Flamanville and Olkiluoto have fallen so late, that’s normal, it’s because they are prototypes, heads of series. EPR stands for European pressurized reactors, they are very powerful reactors: almost twice as many as their predecessor. They were developed after the Three Miles Island and Chernobyl disasters, with what is known as feedback and by developing additional protections. In particular, they have a sort of concrete ashtray under the tank. An ashtray to try to recover a molten reactor core, which is called corium and which pierces the steel enclosures in the event of an accident. They must also allow the use of a Mox fuel, based on plutonium, manufactured in particular at the La Hague reprocessing plant. A safer reactor for these promoters, more dangerous for these detractors in particular because of the plutonium, extremely radioactive and used for weaponry. But, today there are two EPRs that are working well in China at Taishan. After ten years of work, they have been supplying the electricity consumption of around five million inhabitants for almost two years. We will therefore see with the Hinkley Point site whether the curse of the EPR has definitively ended.