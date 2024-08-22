Six months have passed since a virulent fire consumed an entire housing complex in the Valencian neighbourhood of Campanar in record time, taking the lives of 10 of its residents and destroying 138 residences. A large blackish skeleton today gives an idea of ​​the horror experienced on the afternoon and night of 22 February. “It is like starting from scratch again,” says half a year later Enrique Salvador, owner of one of the burned flats and president of the Association of Property Owners Affected by the Campanar Fire (Aproicam), which brings together 99% of the owners of the properties. His hopes are placed on the judicial investigation of the event: to find out what happened, why and to determine if there are any responsibilities, and on the rehabilitation of the housing complex that the fire reduced to ashes.

“We don’t want to be forgotten because the problem is still there,” explains Salvador, 33, months later. The president of the affected owners lists the three main objectives of the association. He explains that they have managed to get the building’s rehabilitation underway — once a report determined that the structure allowed it — and in September the rubble removal work will begin, that is, the building will be emptied of ashes and other unusable elements. They estimate that the rubble removal will last about four months and in parallel, the architectural firm Arqueha was contracted in July to draw up a rehabilitation project that will last seven months. The cost of the demolition will be 1.5 million euros and the cost of the project, another 1.1 million. When both processes are finished, the community of owners will call for a tender to award it to a construction company that is technically capable of carrying out the reconstruction. And all of this will be financed by the community of owners. a priori by the insurance companies, says the president of Aproicam. “We are in talks with them to get it done,” he says.

Their second objective is that none of the owners is forced to pay the mortgage of the damaged house and the rent of their current accommodation at the same time. “We want this aid and the moratorium on mortgages with the banks to be linked to the period of rehabilitation of the building. We are in favour of this thesis and the Administrations [Generalitat, Ayuntamiento de Valencia y Delegación del Gobierno] They have shown themselves to be in favour of helping us.” The Generalitat has paid around 970,000 euros in aid to those affected, according to sources from the regional administration.

The Campanar housing complex, burned to the ground on February 22. Monica Torres

Thirdly, the association will offer psychological help or any action that will benefit those affected to overcome the tragedy. The young man makes special mention of the support received from the Valientes association, a school located behind the damaged farm that began collecting and distributing aid on the same day of the accident. “They are angels for us,” Salvador confesses. “Many people are now becoming aware of what happened. Each person has a rhythm. In addition, there are people of all kinds, families with children who cannot afford the high cost of rent, others made up of elderly people who can no longer re-mortgage, single-parent families, others who are unemployed…” In general terms, financial institutions have approved grace periods for the payment of mortgages.

The affected, owners and tenants, were rehoused – those who needed it – in a public housing building of the Valencia City Council in the Safranar neighbourhood. Some 99 families have lived there for six months but next Monday, August 26, the deadline given by the council to look for another flat expires, assuming that if there was any case of vulnerability, the City Council would look for another resource. There are still some 41 families left, most of whom were living on rent in the damaged complex.

On the judicial front, the Valencia Provincial Court agreed on June 25 to reopen the investigation that was provisionally closed in March by the Valencia Court of Instruction number 9, considering that new proceedings were necessary to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. The reopening was decreed following an appeal by relatives of the four members of a family who lost their lives in the fire, which was supported in whole or in part by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and other parties such as the community of owners of the building or the association of victims of the Campanar fire. “We want to know why the fire started and why, above all, it developed so quickly. We want to determine if there are any responsibilities and, most importantly, justice for the 10 fatal victims,” ​​stressed the president of Aproicam.

Ignacio Grau, a lawyer representing the families of seven of the 10 deceased, emphasises the delay in the investigation due to the case being closed. “We want to know the causes of the fire and the deaths. If the fire started at 5:30 p.m., why are there victims who died hours later? We want to know the story of what happened in those hours. These are doubts and that is what the judicial investigation is for,” he emphasises. The families of the deceased are waiting to hear in September what resolutions the judge will issue on the investigation proceedings requested by the parties involved in the case, Grau says.

According to the report prepared by the Scientific Police, the fire started in apartment 86 of the tallest tower in the residential complex – which in less than an hour burned down the 138 apartments in its two blocks – from a small refrigerant leak in the condenser of the kitchen refrigerator on that floor. The strong westerly wind that was blowing that afternoon favoured the spread of the flames.

Those affected are trying to get on with their lives. One of them, Ana María Vela, aged 65, was caught in the fire at work and remembers those moments as if they were a movie. Vela is grateful for the support of the City Council and other authorities for the treatment she received. She is one of the owners who lived in the municipal building in Safranar until the end of July when she moved to rented accommodation, where she lives with her 84-year-old mother. “I still don’t understand what happened, why that horror happened in less than an hour,” she explains. “I try to calm down and hide the internal murmur of what will happen in eight months.” [es el tiempo que tiene aplazado el pago de la hipoteca] But from time to time it hits me and I have to tell myself: ‘Look, Ana, as that movie said, you’ll cry tomorrow, now we have to move on’. But yes, it’s a worry that doesn’t go away,” she concludes.