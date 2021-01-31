“My Government did this,” reads a huge graffiti on the cement blocks of a viewpoint overlooking the port of Beirut, converted since August 4 into a mass of metals twisted by the colossal explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate That killed 205 people, injured more than 6,500 and displaced another 350,000 residents from their homes. Despite the promises made by all the political leaders at the time to judge those responsible for the explosion, no information about the opaque and controversial official investigation has been published. The taunts between parties in this context have also prevented the formation of a new government, after the resignation en bloc of the previous one six months after the tragedy.

After half a year of what is considered one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions the world has seen, three key questions remain without a definitive answer: Was it an intentional or accidental detonation? How did the ammonium nitrate get to the port? Who are responsible for the alleged negligence that caused the explosion?

The official version advanced by the Lebanese government defends that the detonation of the ammonium nitrate load was caused by a fire that accidentally started a team of welders who came that day to seal a hole in one of the sides of hangar 12 of the port. The responsibility for now has fallen on the director of port customs, Badri Daher, and 24 other intermediary workers, arrested and imprisoned.

A random or deliberate detonation?

“If we had continued with the formations [en el control de fronteras] and its application on the ground, this tragedy would not have taken place because international security regulations would have been respected ”, laments João Rodrigues, who between 2016 and 2017 participated in the European program that assists Lebanon in border management. Spain was the country in charge of those years with supporting the surveillance of maritime borders, with Rodrigues in charge of customs assistance.

In a telephone conversation from Portugal, the military man recounted that he gave training on how to transport and store chemical products with dual civil and military use such as ammonium nitrate, according to international safety standards – which serves both as agricultural fertilizer and to manufacture explosives. . A good connoisseur of the interior of the port of Beirut, Rodrigues does not rule out that it could be a provoked explosion: “It is a very difficult explosive to detonate, it does not explode without a precursor and the port is a highly guarded place,” he defends.

“Ammonium nitrate does not explode from a single spark from a torch,” says retired chemistry professor Hares Suleiman in Beirut. “It needs either a powerful detonator that can be another previous explosion or it has to be transformed into a gaseous state at a temperature higher than 160 degrees Celsius”, explains the Lebanese chemist.

The British association Forensic Architecture has managed to cross thousands of images from open sources to reconstruct the most complete investigation that has been done to date about the time of the explosion. The videos show dozens of sacks – about a ton each – opened and with some of the content spilled and contaminated on the hangar floor. The images manage to locate about 240 bags of the supposed 2,700 that were landed six years ago from a cargo ship with a Moldovan flag called Rhosus.

The change in color of the smoke columns emanating from the hangar makes it possible to identify the burning matter. In an inventory of products stored in hangar 12, made public by the Lebanese television channel MBC, they consist of 23 tons of pyrotechnic compounds to 50 of ammonium phosphate, through 1,000 tires and five tons of tea and coffee. An explosive cocktail, according to the experts consulted. The sequence of images places the initial fire in the northwestern area of ​​hangar 12. The flames move towards where the sacks of ammonium nitrate are stacked.

A first explosion occurred 35 seconds before the brutal detonation that shook the foundations of half Beirut, at 18:07. It is located in the area where the fireworks are located. From there, the smoke turns black, suggesting that the combustion spreads over the rubber tires to give way to a 775-meter-high red cloud in the shape of a mushroom. “From my perspective, fireworks compositions can have a small load of TNT [explosivo], which suggests that the fireworks were an important catalyst for the events, but did not directly detonate the ammonium nitrate ”, concludes the UN explosives expert, Gareth Collett, consulted in the Forensic Architecture investigation.

The first to cast doubt on the nature of the explosion was Lebanese acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab, when at a press conference in December he said: [informe del] Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI, por sus siglas en inglés] revealed that the amount that exploded [en el puerto de Beirut] it was only 500 tons ”. After this statement, he asked the question: “Where did the remaining 2,250 tons go?”

“It may not have exploded the total cargo of 2,750 tons, but a fraction of the half that was in drier and better preserved bags,” explains Dr. Samaneh Moafi, principal investigator at Forensic Architecture, in a telephone conversation from London. An unknown about which the investigation published last week on the Lebanese television channel Al Jadeed, by journalist Firas Hatoum, has shed new clues. One of them is the existence of between 100 and 200 kilos of picric acid as storage companions for ammonium nitrate: “A very sensitive explosive capable of exploding with the simple flight of a fly”, as described by the Lebanese chemist Suleiman.

Among the hypotheses that a European military expert in explosives consulted by EL PAÍS is considering is that there was intentionality “placing a calculated and strong charge that would detonate the second and largest explosion.” In Beirut, military experts who lean towards this scenario point to enemies of the Hezbollah militia-party and an alleged attempt to expose the controversial possession of weapons by the militia as possible culprits. The traditional enemies of the militia are Israel and rival Sunni factions.

How did the ammonium nitrate get to the port of Beirut?

The Rhosus, Flying a Moldovan flag, it moored in the port of Beirut at the end of 2013 with a cargo of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate inside. The ship left the port of Batumi (Georgia) for Beira (Mozambique). The reasons that led to Rhosus to stop in Beirut are unclear. “The owner of the ship wanted to make some extra money to pay customs fees on the Suez Canal, so he decided to stop in the Lebanese capital to pick up an extra load,” he says in an interview with the British television channel BBC Boris Prokoshev, now retired and then captain of the freighter.

Here begins the strange chain of errors that led to the August 4 explosion. According to Prokoshev, they couldn’t pick up the extra load because it was “too heavy.” The ship was inspected by the Lebanese customs police, who prevented it from sailing due to various lawsuits against the owner of the freighter. “They held us hostage on the ship for 10 months, which was a floating bomb, until we sold part of the ship’s fuel to pay a lawyer who managed to get us out of there,” continues the former captain.

The dangerous cargo was unloaded and stored in October 2014. Its sale price ranges between half a million and 750,000 euros. In February 2015, Lebanese judge Nadim Zwain sent an expert to analyze the charge. The latter concluded that it should immediately be brought under the control of the Lebanese Army, which ignored ammonium nitrate and recommended its sale to a private company.

“This shipment did not arrive in Beirut by mistake, but was its destination from the beginning,” says, on the contrary, the Lebanese documentary maker Firas Hatoum. A research led by Hatoum and published in mid-January on the television channel Al Jadeed has exposed the framework behind the mysterious ship Rhosus and its cargo. After the program was broadcast, the London-based company Savaro, which in 2013 bought the ammonium nitrate charge, requested its dissolution. Three Syrian businessmen – also with Russian nationality – are allegedly linked to the Savaro company. Among them are brothers Imad and Mudalal Khuri, both sanctioned by the United States for their “support for the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.” Mudalal was accused precisely of trying to supply ammonium nitrate to the Government of Damascus that same year. “Everything indicates that they scheduled a complex journey to be able to free all the actors involved from responsibilities,” says the journalist in his investigation.

Other experts agree that the destination was Syria. “In that year the regime’s launching of barrel bombs in Syria worsened,” says Chemistry professor Hares Suleiman, who assures that each one contains an average of 60 to 70 kilos of ammonium nitrate.

Who are the alleged perpetrators in the chain of negligence?

Almost half a year after the explosion, 25 people have been arrested: the director general of customs, Badri Daher, along with 24 other intermediary officials from the port. On December 10, Judge Fadi Sawan, who is leading the official investigation into the explosion, charged Lebanese acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three other former ministers with negligence. Diab refused to appear in court, like two other of the three former ministers, who also requested a recusal from the judge. The Interior Ministry backed the defendants by refusing to send agents to bring them to justice.

“It is a good sign that indicates that the Supreme Court will deny the challenge”, interprets Melhem Khalaf, President of the Beirut Bar Association. The legal group has opened its own independent investigation and presented more than 800 individual cases of the victims of the explosion. Khalaf regrets that despite repeated requests to the UN, they have not obtained specialized international aid and have not even been given the reports prepared by British or French experts who had access to the scene of the explosion.

Since the ammonium nitrate was unloaded in October 2014 in the port of Beirut until 2017, five official letters from port officials addressed to the Government were registered warning of the dangerousness of the material and the risk it entails for the city and its population. Nobody did anything. A latest letter revealed by a Reuters investigation dates back to July 20, 2020, two weeks before the explosion, and was addressed to both the acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun. Neither of them went to the port.

“Article 17 of the Lebanese Constitution regulates everything related to weapons, this type of chemicals can only be imported at the request of the Army and must be approved by the Cabinet,” says Professor Suleiman. According to the standards of international security regulation, a quantity of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate would have to be stored at a minimum distance of 1,570 meters from the first line of urban dwellings. Hangar 12 is located just 480 meters from the first inhabited buildings.

“It is a walk through a minefield, but we will not stop until we bring those responsible to justice,” says a determined Khalaf from his office in Beirut. Even politicians, he assures, arguing that the Lebanese Constitution defends that they have to respond to common actions before the ordinary courts. Not so the president, whose immunity is complete. “The judges and magistrates are fighting to regain the legitimacy of the people,” continues Khalaf, who sees in this case an opportunity to strengthen the claimed independence of the Lebanese justice against politicians.

The lawyer Nada Abdelsater has been in charge of presenting to the UN Security Council a request for an independent investigation under international supervision. Something that has been totally rejected by the Lebanese political elite.