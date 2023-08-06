with videoThe images of her rescue went around the world. She was a miracle baby, born during the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. She was still attached to her dead mother by the umbilical cord when rescuers found her in the rubble exactly six months ago. How is little Afraa doing now?



Aug 6, 2023

Back to February 6. It is just over 10 hours after a first powerful earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. Rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble. Suddenly, disbelief and cheer resound in the Syrian city of Jenderis: a newborn baby is found alive among the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building.

The baby was buried under the concrete and was still connected to her dead mother by the umbilical cord. Doctors suspected that the woman gave birth to the girl and died a few hours later. The father and four older children of the family also did not survive the natural disaster. “We saw that the house had collapsed,” Khalil al-Sawadi, the baby’s uncle, told the news agency. AP. “My wife started screaming, ‘My brother, my brother’.”

Family wiped out

That one tiny miracle was the only survivor of a wiped out family. Khalil vividly remembers the moment the baby was rescued. The roof fell over them. Someone called me and said they found a woman’s body. When I got there, I started digging. Then I heard a voice. We were determined to save her because we knew she would be the only remaining memory of her family.” See also Huge seaweed wave heading for Florida

Uncle and adoptive father Khalil al-Sawadi with Afraa in Jenderis, Syria. © AP



The baby could be pulled out of the rubble that day, injured but in reasonable health. In the days following the disaster, the girl was cared for in hospital. Initially she was given the name Aya, Arabic for ‘miracle’. She was later named after her mother, Afraa.

To adopt

Both at home and abroad, offers poured in to adopt the miracle baby. After much hassle – her aunt Hala (sister of Afraa’s deceased father) and uncle Khalil had to prove, among other things, that they were related to the child with DNA tests. ,,I felt that they did not want to hand over Afraa to us”, says Khalil.

The miracle baby after her rescue at a hospital in Afrin. ©AFP



Meanwhile, there were concerns about possible kidnapping attempts. As a precaution, they spent as much time as possible in the hospital. “Both the civilian and military police helped us protect her. They stayed in the room next to Afraa and watched over her day and night.” Eventually Afraa was officially adopted by her aunt and uncle. See also China is said to want to launch a third aircraft carrier soon - and is provoking Taiwan

Afraa is healthy and is showered with love in her new family. With her generous smile she endears everyone. “Just after the earthquake, she still had some health problems due to the dust from the rubble, but now her health is perfect,” says Khalil. “This girl is my daughter. She’s just like my other kids.”

Khalil al-Sawadi plays with his adopted daughter Afraa in Jinderis, Syria. © AP



His own wife was pregnant at the same time as Afraa’s mother. Three days after the birth, Hala and Khalil also had a baby girl. She was named after another aunt who died in the earthquake, Ataa.

Tent camps

Their own house in Jindayris was so badly damaged that they could no longer live there. Khalil and his family spent two months in tent camps. “It was very hot and life was extremely difficult,” he says. “We had to take care of two babies.”

People offered him to move to the United Kingdom or the United Arab Emirates. Khalil was kindly off. “I was concerned that they still wanted to take Afraa from us.” See also Food | The number of food crimes is increasing in Finland - the spectrum of illegalities varies enormously: these are typical cases

Khalil al-Suwadi with Afraa in a tent camp in late February. ©AFP



Now the family can stay in a rented apartment during the day. But every night the parents and children still go to a tent camp to sleep there. Khalil explains that the children are still traumatized by the natural disaster, which claimed more than 50,000 lives in Turkey and Syria. “At night they are afraid. So let’s go back to camp.”

Playful

Afraa smiles mischievously on his lap. “She smiles a lot and at everyone she meets,” says Khalil. “Although she is so young, she reminds me a lot of her daddy and his sister Nawara. Especially her smile. They all died in the earthquake.”

“When she grows up I will tell her what happened and show her the pictures of her mother, father and her siblings. We buried them the next day in a nearby village called Hajj Iskandar, where civil defense had dug mass graves.”

Afraa in a tent camp with her nieces and nephews. ©AFP

