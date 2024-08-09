Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 20:52

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, accepted the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and ordered the release of Filipe Martins, former advisor for International Affairs to former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Martins was one of the targets of Operation Tempus Veritatis, which investigates an alleged coup attempt hatched by the Bolsonaro government. He had been serving preventive detention since February 8.

One of the arguments for his custody was the fact that his name appeared on a passenger list for the presidential flight that took off from Brazil to Orlando (USA) on December 30, 2022. Since his arrest, Martins’ defense has argued that he did not travel.

During this period, the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, presented two opinions defending Martins’ provisional release based on a document from the mobile operator TIM SA. Gonet stated that investigations carried out proved that Martins was in Brazil at the end of 2022, when Bolsonaro traveled to the United States.

The former advisor is identified by the Federal Police (PF) as a member of the “legal nucleus” of the group suspected of trying to carry out a coup d’état after the 2022 elections. Operation Tempus Veritatis (time for truth, in Latin) targeted Bolsonaro’s allies, including Armed Forces officers Braga Netto, Augusto Heleno, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and Almir Garnier Santos.

The PF’s arrest warrant indicated that Martins traveled at the end of the Bolsonaro government “without carrying out the exit procedure with his passport in national territory” in order to “evade the application of criminal law.” His arrest was upheld by Moraes, the rapporteur of the investigation at the Supreme Court, on May 10.

Vouchers

The records include receipts from iFood, proof of bank transactions and proof of a domestic trip that Martins allegedly made the day after the date that investigators allege he traveled to the United States.

The defense presented Latam airline tickets from Brasília to Curitiba on December 31, to argue that Martins remained in Brazil. The former advisor had allegedly gone to Ponta Grossa (PR), where he stayed at his father-in-law’s house, where he was arrested. The former advisor for International Affairs was held in preventive detention without having been charged (formal accusation).

In his plea bargain, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, a former presidential aide, said that Martins was responsible for delivering to Bolsonaro a “coup plan,” which called for the arrest of authorities and the calling of new presidential elections. The case has placed the former aide among the PF’s main targets in the investigation. He denies having any involvement with the document.

Moraes’ decision to release Bolsonaro’s former aide was signed the day before yesterday. The document records the precautionary measures imposed on Martins: he will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, his passport was revoked and he is prohibited from using social media under penalty of a fine of R$20,000 per post.

In the ruling, Moraes considers that the arrest of Bolsonaro’s former aide “was a reasonable, proportional and adequate measure to guarantee the proper collection of evidence, in the search to delimit all the criminal conduct indicated by the Federal Police and the criminal responsibility of the various nuclei of the criminal organization”.

The minister’s assessment is that, at the current stage of the process, the investigations carried out by the PF indicate the “unnecessary maintenance of preventive detention, as none of the exceptional hypotheses provided for in the legislation that allow for the relativization of freedom of movement for the purposes of criminal investigation are present”.

The defense was notified yesterday morning by the Medical Penal Complex in Pinhais (PR) about the release warrant. However, Martins only left the penitentiary at 6:29 p.m., after a dispute involving the electronic ankle bracelet that he will have to wear.

ankle bracelet

At around 11 am, Bolsonaro’s former advisor had to sign a commitment assuming responsibility for presenting himself, within five days, to put on the electronic ankle bracelet, as there was no equipment available for the former advisor in the prison.

After his defense arrived at the scene, the management of the Penal Medical Complex contacted the Penitentiary Department to provide equipment, which arrived at the penitentiary at 2:50 p.m. “We overcame this obstacle,” said lawyer Ricardo Fernandes, who complained of abuse of authority and illegal coercion.

Martins came from the online militancy of Bolsonarism, was part of the former president’s office as a special advisor and was the center of a controversy over a gesture attributed to white supremacists. He was also considered one of the intellectual mentors of the so-called “hate cabinet”, a group that used social media to spread misinformation about the former president’s rivals. (CONTRIBUTED BY GUILHERME NALDIS AND HEITOR MAZZOCO)