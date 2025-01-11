The Princess Eleanor will depart this Saturday from the Port of Cádiz to begin the 97th training voyage of the Navy training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, an event that will be attended by His Majesties. he King Felipe VI and Doña Letizia.

La Heredera, together with her 77 colleagues from the Marín Naval Military School, has carried out setting and training activities and seamanship and maneuver instruction these days.

This is the next natural step in the Princess’s military education (now, midshipman Borbón Ortiz) after passing through the Zaragoza Military Academy, where he received the diploma of second lieutenant of the Army, and the Marín Naval School in Pontevedra (Navy). It is an education identical to that of his father in 1987.

After letting go of the ropes, at 12:00 noon this Saturday, the Elcano will begin an intense journey of 140 days of training at seain addition to docking. You will get up every day at 6:45 in the morning, sleep in a bunk of three and receive education on navigation and the values ​​of the Navy, which will be combined with the activities necessary during the voyage, such as night watch guards or a study plan about life at sea.









It will be a voyage of 17,000 nautical mileswith a stopover in eight American countries and six Spanish ports, according to the InfoDefensa portal. It will take them first to the Canary Islands, specifically, to Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and from there they will leave for the American continent. Specifically, to Salvador de Bahía (Brazil), Montevideo (Uruguay), Punta Arenas and Valparaíso (Chile), El Callao (Peru), Panama City, Cartagena de Indias and Santa Marta (Colombia), Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) and New York (United States). Once this period is over, you will return to Spain, specifically to Gijón, Ferrol, Marín and, finally, to Cádiz, where will end its journey on July 21.

Today the setting up and training of the midshipmen aboard the Training Ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano” began. The Princess of Asturias and her companions have carried out various seafaring and maneuvering instruction activities. pic.twitter.com/6wU4bbwann — House of HM the King (@CasaReal) January 9, 2025

Along with the Heiress and her 75 companions, 20 officers, 20 non-commissioned officers, 130 sailors and troops and two civilian teachers will also travel on board. The one who will not board will be the security and escort of Doña Leonor, because at sea it is intended that she be just another student.

However, when she is on dry land she will act as Princess of Asturias, and will have the official agenda that the Royal House deems appropriate. During these periods, like other midshipmen, you will have leisure time and the opportunity to visit the cities where they dock.