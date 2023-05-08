The police arrested six minors who are suspected of pushing someone on the track, Friday evening at Bijlmer Arena station in Amsterdam. It concerns boys between the ages of 15 and 17 from Amsterdam, Amstelveen and Lelystad. The victim is still missing, police said.

The assault happened around 9:25 p.m. Friday night. Footage of the incident shows someone in a blue vest being kicked hard in the head while lying on the ground. At one point, the victim manages to get up, but is then pushed onto the track. When police arrived on scene, the victim was gone. “Who he is is unfortunately not clear at the moment,” said the police.

Five of the six arrested suspects have reported themselves to the police. Police are treating the incident as attempted murder. There are more suspects in the picture, the police are calling on them to report.

Last weekend, the police shared images of the incident. Because the perpetrators are probably young, their faces have been made unrecognizable. "If the identity of these suspects is not established, those images will be shown recognizable at a later time if necessary," said the police.