In recent weeks, more than six million people have used the electoral tool, which this site developed together with MijnStem. Tuesday was the busiest night. At peak times, 3500 visitors per minute visited the site.
Since the end of February, anyone who could use help choosing a party in the provincial and water board elections has been able to turn to the electoral guide for eleven of the twelve provinces and for all water boards in the Netherlands. Based on the entered zip code, themes that are important in their own province or water board were dealt with.
Until Tuesday evening, 4.2 million people had visited the electoral guide. Most of them then sought help for the provincial elections (59 percent). That was also the case on election day itself, albeit slightly less (56 percent).
By far the most visitors came from South Holland (18 percent) and North Holland (15 percent).
