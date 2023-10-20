Eating is one of the pleasures of life, especially if the recipes you taste are prepared with quality ingredients. Furthermore, when it comes to gastronomy, there are tastes for everyone. There are those who enjoy a simple dish of eggs and potatoes or those who dare to try more risky preparations that contain ingredients that at first, in our minds, do not even go well together. But that’s the magic of cooking.

Be that as it may, tasting a dish, whether cooked at home or in a restaurant, basic or extravagant, the most important thing is to enjoy a good bite that satisfies our palate. The truth is that on the most special occasions it is preferable to leave the comfort of home and visit a place that can turn that date into an unforgettable experience.

In the Region of Murcia we can find four restaurants that have the coveted Michelin Star in their track record. This distinction, according to the guide itself, means that the establishments have “cuisine of great finesse and that it is worth stopping along the way to taste their dishes.” This is Alma Máter, in Murcia, which got its first Star in November 2022; Magoga, in Cartagena, with two achieved in 2019; Cabaña Buenavista, in El Palmar, with an award obtained in 2017, and Odiseo, in Murcia, with a Star in 2021.

In addition to them, in cities near the Community there are also restaurants that have this distinction. To commemorate International Chef’s Day, which is celebrated this October 20, we offer you a list of establishments to visit and enjoy their recipes.

Loja (Granada)

1 Michelin Star The farm

Located in the heart of the Granada countryside and with an enviable building in which it seems that you are entering an Andalusian farmhouse, this establishment is one of the culinary options that can be enjoyed at the luxurious Royal Hideaway La Bobadilla hotel.

Once you pass through its doors, the experience is based on two surprise tasting menus. The first of them begins in the old chapel, where they offer an aperitif based on small stews. After that, the meal moves to the rustic room, which they also have, and where they serve some traditional dishes, which combine Granada and Malaga cuisine, but with innovative touches. All this from the hand of chef Fernando Arjona who, being supervised by chef Pablo González, from Cabaña Buenavista, “demonstrates his own personality”, as reflected in the Michelin Guide.

Albacete

1 Michelin Star Ababol

In the heart of Castilla la Mancha, this restaurant that receives its name from the name given to the poppy in those lands, chef Juan Monteagudo presents us with dishes with La Mancha roots that stand out for their raw materials, many of which come from his own farms, as well as his sauces, with technical details typical of Gallic cuisine influenced by his father, the painter Philippe André Georges Monteagudo, and careful presentations. The menu is enriched with two tasting menus (Tierra and Ababol), as well as one more game menu in season.

Alicante

1 Michelin Star Baeza and Rufete

Run by chef Joaquín Baeza, who trained with the well-known Martín Berasategui, and by his wife Esther Castillo, who takes care of the room and acts as sommelier. Regarding the menu, it is made up of a Mediterranean offer, as well as modern, in which the products used come from the ‘terreta’ and are seasonal, with two very clear common threads: the aromatic herbs collected by the own chef and olive oils with more personality. It has two menus, Short and Long, which are completed with suggestions that can be added as portions or stockings.

Elche

1 Michelin Star The farm

With chef Susi Díaz at the helm, this establishment, located in a rural environment and away from the hustle and bustle of the center of Elche, tries to highlight the traditional Alicante recipe book but reflecting constant evolution. To do this, Díaz reproduces the flavors of this land with delicate signature touches and with native products in which fish and seafood predominate. The presentations also add a certain appeal to the dishes since they incorporate aromatic herbs or organic flowers from their orchard into the plating. The farm also has the advantage of being able to make your own menu, order à la carte or taste the tasting menu in its L or XL formats.

Calpe (Alicante)

1 Michelin Star beat

Incorporated into The Cook Book hotel, this establishment, characterized by its pristine white rooms and run by the Valencian chef José Manuel Miguel, the only chef to have won a Michelin Star in France and Spain, reflects a “gastronomic heartbeat” with its menus, one of them vegetarian, and also with the possibility of trying the dishes included in their menu.

Dénia (Alicante)

3 Michelin Stars Quique Dacosta

Also on the Alicante coast, we can find this restaurant led by Quique Dacosta, distinguished with the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts 2020. Inside you can taste a tasting menu that ‘falls in love’ with its marked aesthetic character, in the which combines iconic products of the house and other less known ones, which provide harmony and unexpected details to the dishes. Its philosophy defends nature and tries to bring the Mediterranean environment to the table, always with a commitment to the circular economy and, sometimes, even with protest dishes that seek reflection.