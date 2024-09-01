The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) informed EFE that the explosion occurred in the early hours of this Saturday, in the town called Cenobio Moreno, in the municipality of Buenavista Tomatlán, located in the Tierra Caliente region of Michoacán.

Authorities assume that the explosion occurred when the victims were in a small building that simulated a home.where they made explosive devices that hitmen used to drop with drones, place on roads as landmines or detonate as projectiles in improvised mortars.

The explosion caused some of the six men to die from burns and others from third-degree burns, while a seventh man suffered serious injuries and the amputation of his hands, for which he was transferred to a regional hospital in Tierra Caliente.

The bodies were taken to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of the state Attorney General’s Office, awaiting identification, although authorities suspect that some of them could be Colombian hitmen.

Residents of the town called for help from soldiers and agents of the 43rd Military Zone, the National Guard and the Civil Guard (State Police), who deactivated various devices scattered in the area.

According to one of the main hypotheses of the Prosecutor’s Office, the explosives “drug factory” was operated by Cartel of the Whites of Troy, a criminal organization led by César Alejandro Sepúlveda Arellano ‘el Botox’, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in Michoacán.

‘El Botox’ is identified by authorities as an ally of the Cartel de Los Viagras, a group of drug traffickers that in February 2013 emerged as a split from the civilian self-defense groups, who took up arms against the then hegemonic cartel of The Knights Templar, a criminal organization that split from the drug trafficking group La Familia Michoacana.

Currently, Los Viagras made public a criminal alliance with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), to confront Los Caballeros Templarios who operate with the support of the Tepalcatepec Cartel.

Both criminal alliances began a series of bloody confrontations since last Monday, August 19, in the towns of Buenavista and the neighboring municipalities of Tepalcatepec and Apatzingán.

These drug trafficking groups are fighting for control of the production and trafficking of drugs such as marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as other activities such as kidnapping and extortion of lemon producers, ranchers, farmers, merchants, transporters and businessmen.

Just on Friday, seven soldiers were injured, two of them seriously, after the explosion of improvised explosive devices that they were trying to deactivate in the town of Eréndira, also in Buenavista Tomatlán, where another “drug factory” was seized on August 28. EFE

