The National Police have arrested six Italians, members of the so-called Rolex gang, which is dedicated to the theft of expensive watches and other valuables.

A few days, a German couple were walking along the Paseo Marítimo in Palma. Two members of the gang attacked the man from behind, holding his neck and arms while a third member ripped a watch off his wrist and took a phone. The three got on to two motorcycles. The man managed to knock two of them off one of the motorcycles, and all three left on the other one.

The German tourist contacted the National Police and reported the theft of a Patek Philippe watch valued at 75,000 euros. Palma Port Police arrested one of the three, while officers from the Organized Crime Squad found fake documentation on the motorcycle, which had false number plates.

Five others were subsequently arrested, the police in Calvia having also become involved. The six are part of a large Italian network which focuses on thefts in Palma and Calvia as well as in Ibiza and parts of the mainland, such as Marbella.