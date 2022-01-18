Paco Jémez, coach of UD Ibiza, assured this Sunday in a interview granted to the newspaper As who will fight for his team to go up to the First Division one day. for now, the Ibizan club is six points away from the ‘play-off’ and the challenge this season, in which he debuts in the Second Division, is to stay in the silver category. However, in the next six games, the Celestes can take an important leap to put their continuity in the category on track and even define if there is a license to dream of accessing the select group of the championship and placing among the top six. Because they will face each other with five teams with a past in the First Division and all with high-flying projects. He won none of them in the first round of the championship.

The Jémez block will return to competition this coming Sunday visiting Malaga, with whom he is tied on 31 points and who is just below him in the classification, eleventh classified. Afterwards, they will close the first month of the new year receiving Zaragoza at Can Misses, which they lead by four points. In the first round, the islanders tied with both rivals.

And if that was not enough, February will start with great demand for Ibiza, since they will have to cross at home with the leader, Almería, with whom they fell in the first round. Already on the next day, the 27th date of the competition, the Balearic Islands will have to face each other with Cartagena at home. Currently both teams are separated by only two points, with Cartagena just above in the table. In addition, in the minds of the Ibiza players is the painful defeat suffered in Cartagonova by 5-1, so the spirit of revenge is guaranteed.

The third commitment in February for Ibiza will be visiting Tenerife, which is fourth in LaLiga SmartBank and has eight points more than the team led by Jémez. Lastly, Ibiza will end February by hosting Huesca, who have one point less than the islanders and are like them in the middle of the league tournament. The Ibiza squad tied with both (0-0) in the first round.

There will be six duels that will examine the performance of the new Ibiza led by Jémez from the bench. For now, the solidity of the team since the arrival of the Cordovan coach he is being excellent: two games and two victories, with eight goals for and three against. The islanders are the best team in the second round.