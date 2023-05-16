In a new case of conflict between humans and wildlife, six lions were killed last Saturday in a national park in southern Kenya after eleven goats and a dog were killed, the Kenya Wildlife Conservation Service (KWS) reported.

“The current conflict led to the death of six lions early today. The lions killed eleven goats and a dog last night,” the KWS said in a statement sent to the EFE agency last Sunday.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident as four more lions have been killed in the past week, bringing the total to 10 lions killed in the Amboseli (national park) ecosystem,” he added.

For its part, the Kenyan conservation service reported that a meeting was held with the local community and officials of the National Government administration in the South Kajiado sub-county to address recent incidents of human-wildlife conflicts in the area and seek solutions for a peaceful coexistence.

The conservation NGO Big Life Foundation reported that among the lions killed was the oldest lion in the wild in Africa, 19 years old and baptized as Loonkito, who died at the hands of some shepherds last Wednesday after the animal entered a community to attack domestic livestock.

There are currently some 30,000 lions left in Africa, and their populations continue to decline, according to the latest data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

And it is that between the years 1993 and 2014, the populations of lions were reduced by 43 percent, mainly due to the loss of their habitats and the conflicts between these animals and human communities, which sometimes poison or attack the cats. to protect their cattle.

The lion is in danger of extinction.

Endangered specie

At the beginning of this century, lions were on the brink of extinction in southern Kenya, but the efforts of local communities, rangers and conservation NGOs meant that lion populations in Amboseli National Park and surrounding wildlife reserves of lions multiplied by six between 2004 and 2020.

In order to avoid conflicts between lions and humans, special corrals have been built to protect Maasai cows from lion attacks, financial compensation is given to shepherds who have lost their cattle because of these cats, and communities have been involved in tourism sector activities to improve their economies.

