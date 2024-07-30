The express proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as re-elected president of Venezuela at a time when the Venezuelan opposition and many democratic countries in the Americas and the world are demanding a review of the voting records, reveals a clear reality: none of the Venezuelan State institutions will defend the right of millions of Venezuelans to a transparent election.

With the election, the last veil of the regime fell, the one that was used for years to dress Maduro as a democrat and disguise Chavismo as a popular left-wing movement threatened by the international right and US imperialism. In reality, what this veil hid was the despotism of the president and the hegemonic, authoritarian and corrupt nature of the regime.

How are those Venezuelans who voted for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, the return to democracy and the reunification of the country left? Those who witnessed with bewilderment how the midnight announcement by Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council, transformed their expectations and hopes into disbelief, despair, indignation and fury, could learn something from the lessons that these elections leave behind.

1. The fraud developed in stages and before the eyes of the world

Although the fraud was consummated at 12:05 a.m. on July 29, when the CNE declared Maduro the winner by a difference of 6 percentage points, in contradiction with the abysmal advantage of Edmundo González Urrutia that María Corina Machado made public on Monday – 6,275,182 votes, compared to 2,759,256 for Maduro, with more than 70% of the votes, it is logical to speculate that it was prepared in advance. In fact, the Chavista government had used the CNE to make it almost impossible for millions of Venezuelans who have migrated abroad to vote. The executive branch’s iron control over the CNE was also evident in vetoing the candidacy of María Corina Machado and her designated successor, the philosopher and activist Corina Yoris. Even so, the opposition decided to play on an uphill field, with Edmundo González Urrutia. The multiple obstacles imposed on international observation, such as the rejection of the European Union mission, resulted in a vulnerable process without basic guarantees. This was made clear on election day when Edmundo González Urrutia’s witnesses were denied access to the minutes, to the process of counting, verifying and totaling the votes, both in voting centers, from where witnesses were expelled, and in the CNE headquarters in Caracas. However, the so-called blow was already announced when at the beginning of the week the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, former rector of the CNE and grey eminence of the electoral maneuvers of Chavismo since the recall referendum of 2004, announced that the government would celebrate the results announced by the CNE.

2. Maduro is willing to jump ahead and pay a higher price for isolation

For a quarter of a century, Chavismo has taken a leap forward every time it has wanted to impose its hegemony or has felt its power in danger. There are many examples: from the establishment of the constituent assembly in 1999 to the holding of the constitutional referendum in 2009 and the very appointment of Nicolás Maduro as successor to the late president Hugo Chávez. This way of doing politics has allowed it to get its way many times. This time has been no different. Maduro’s prolonged isolation from 2019 to 2022 began to break down thanks to negotiations in Mexico and Barbados that made the thesis of a cohabitation between Chavismo and the opposition credible. These negotiations gave Chavismo a political oxygen tank until oil sanctions were lifted in 2023, following the Barbados and Doha agreements, and gave Maduro a coveted personal prize: the return of his front man Alex Saab in a prisoner exchange with the United States government. It also allowed the opposition to advance towards the internal primaries and reach, albeit under siege and with multiple obstacles, the presidential elections.

But by defying the will of millions of Venezuelans, the leap forward has been too far. Maduro made a grave mistake by allowing the fraud. Not only has he isolated himself again in the cell of illegitimacy from which he tried so hard to escape. In one leap he turned his government into a tyranny and Chavismo into totalitarianism. Thus he squandered the best opportunity that has been presented to him to save himself and his vast corrupt entourage and open the way for Chavismo to reinvent itself as a democracy.

3. There is no difference between the military and the Government

The military has been the protected caste of Chavismo since Hugo Chávez came to power, the cornerstone on which the Chavista civic-military project was built. But until yesterday, the military had sought to maintain the forms and even prevent Chavismo from breaking the Constitution, which the FANB must guard. Yesterday, those forms and the separation of the military order from the government flew into the air. With his actions, Valdimir Padrino López, Minister of Defense, confirmed what was already suspected. He is not a general at the service of the Venezuelan people but one of the henchmen of the Chavista leadership. To a certain extent it is positive that this veil that maintained among some the illusion of the relative independence of the military establishment has also fallen, as has already happened with the CNE and the Attorney General’s Office.

4. Citizens do not have institutions that protect their rights

There is a direct connection between the complicity of the FANB and the essential fact of the day: the institutions and powers of the State in a country called Venezuela have ceased to serve the needs and demands of its population. The possibility of returning to a modern rule of law has simply evaporated. The easiest way to demonstrate this is to ask a simple question: Who can Venezuelans turn to today to denounce the massive theft they have just suffered? The CNE controlled by Maduro, the Attorney General’s Office controlled by Maduro, the Armed Forces controlled by Maduro? Such is the helplessness that Venezuelans live in after the fraud. Given the social control that Chavismo has established through mechanisms such as the Carnet de la Patria, it is not difficult to foresee a day when Venezuelans will be reduced to mere parasites of the State. Those who seek a different and better future will be forced to migrate or rebel.

5. The international community counts only if there is a count

For a brief period when Hugo Chavez reigned in organizations such as CELAC and UNASUR, diplomatic channels were useful. But the diplomatic capacity to influence the Chavista government has always been limited. Never before has this been so clear. Following the announcement of the election results, various democracies have expressed their concern. Maduro has responded in the crudest way: expelling the ambassadors of several countries in the region. This fact is a dark omen that recalls the worst moments of Latin American dictatorships and could wreck the efforts of democratic countries, including those of Maduro’s allies such as Brazil and Colombia, to convince Maduro of the need to prove his victory at the polls. The problem for Venezuelans is that the international community is the only instance of support to which they can turn at a time when the institutions of their government have ceased to represent them. It is time to do everything possible to achieve a review of the vote count and obtain a verifiable result of the electoral process. As former Colombian Senate President Roy Barreras said, “These are crucial hours that must be handled without violence or repression and with institutional respect.” Meanwhile, any pronouncement by these countries is just a toothless declaration of good intentions.

6. The opposition has the people and needs to mobilize them

The duo formed by Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado pushed Venezuelans to express a resounding rejection of Maduro. In response, Chavismo has counterattacked with a fraud that it will now defend tooth and nail, and on fronts ranging from the Foreign Ministry and the Attorney General’s Office, to the deployment of armed groups to harass those who dare to demonstrate. No one should doubt that the Chavista leadership will try to deactivate the opposition and could even imprison or exile González Urrutia and Machado, as Daniel Ortega did with his opponents. What can the opposition leadership do in a situation where all the political and social capital accumulated in months of campaigning is threatened by the fragility of the leaders themselves and their organizational teams? Beyond demanding an audit of the elections and demanding international accompaniment, the leaders of the process must mobilize the population to a peaceful resistance in defense of their votes, until the results are verified. The government will prevent people from protesting in the streets with all the means at its disposal. This includes the harshest repression, as seen today. Its bet is to wear down the opposition as quickly as possible. However, the drive and strength of the Venezuelans is on the side of the opposition. And although Venezuelans have been protesting against Chavismo for 25 years, the government has never had less popular support nor has its obsession with clinging to power been so exposed. María Corina Machado and Edmundo González have the task of making the opposition’s victory count and thus forcing a negotiation. We Venezuelans who want a return to democracy have to support them. But the leaders must be equal to the sacrifice and dedication that the brave people have shown.

Boris Munoz He is a Venezuelan chronicler and editor. He is curator of IDEAS of the platform BOOM and columnist for EL PAÍS. He was the founder and opinion director of The New York Times in Spanish. X:@borismunoz; Instagram and Threads: @borismunozO.

