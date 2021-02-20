In Chukotka, a criminal case has been initiated against the city of Bilibino, where they found almost six kilograms of gold, reports website Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

It is noted that he kept the precious metal in his garage. The department explained that we are talking about a precious metal containing, according to the study, gold weighing 5,994 kilograms and silver weighing 0.585 kilograms.

At the current exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the cost of the seized is more than 26 million 400 thousand rubles. The case was instituted under the article “Conclusion of a transaction related to arbitrarily mined precious metals.” According to preliminary data, the man was engaged in illegal purchase of natural gold.

Earlier it was reported that in Chukotka, the police detained a resident of the city of Bilibino, who found a bank of gold in the amount of 2.8 million rubles.