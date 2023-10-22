According to information released by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegúbov, the provisional toll of the Russian attack with S-300 missiles against a postal terminal amounts to six dead and 16 injured, eight of whom are in serious or extremely serious condition. The bombing, the deadliest on the night from Saturday to Sunday, caused a fire that has almost completely destroyed the postal facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of the attacked postal department on social media, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and calling for a decisive response to what he once again called “Russian terror.” Shortly after, Sinegubov reported another attack on the town of Kupiansk, also in the Kharkiv region. In his words, “there have been impacts against residential buildings. Three people were injured: a 15-year-old teenager and a 63-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition. “A 17-year-old boy suffered moderate prognosis injuries.”

The head of Kharkiv’s second police department, Mikhail Tsap, maintains that “DNA analysis will be needed to determine the identity of several victims at the postal terminal near Kharkiv.” According to his information, “dozens of people were there at the time of impact. “The magnitude of the destruction is significant, the fire occurred on an area of ​​about 300 square meters.” He also indicated that “the alarm sirens sounded seconds before the impact, so the terminal employees had no chance to run to the shelters.”

In the morning report of the Ukrainian Air Force it is noted that, during the night, “Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory (Kharkov and Kherson among other regions) – with drones and missiles. Eight S-300 missile launches were recorded from the Russian Belgorod region and from the occupied territories of the Donetsk region. «The enemy also fired an X-59 guided missile from a Su-34 aircraft that was in the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia zone, which could have been shot down. Three Shahed-136/131 drones were also used.