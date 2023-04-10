Six people have been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps. This is reported by international news agencies. The avalanche took place on Sunday at the Armancette glacier, near the border with Italy and near the famous Mont Blanc. After the accident it was already clear that four people had died, the death toll rose to six on Monday. In a video made by a bystander, you can see how the snow mass slides off the mountain.

The area surrounding the Armancette Glacier is a popular winter sports destination. During the Easter weekend, there are many tourists in the area. Among the victims were two mountain guides, who knew the area well. The identities of the other fatalities are not yet known.

In total, fifteen people were affected by the avalanche, which affected an area of ​​1,600 by 500 meters. Eight people were unharmed, one survivor was taken to hospital with minor injuries. President Emmanuel Macron has on Twitter expressed its support for the victims and their families.

The avalanche is one of the deadliest in recent years in France. In other European countries such as Austria, Switzerland and Italy, several avalanches have also reported deaths in recent months. Like this came two more people died in northern Italy a week ago.