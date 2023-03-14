At least six people have died in the Russian bombardments of the last hours against Ukrainefour of them in the Donetsk regionin the east of the country, the area hardest hit by the war, official sources reported.

This Tuesday, the Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Kramatorskjust 50 kilometers from Bakhmut, where the Russian offensive is currently concentrated, led by the assault forces of the Wagner mercenary group.

In this attack, a civilian was killed and at least three others were injured, said the regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who also said that the missile offensive caused damage to six high-rise buildings in the city, local agencies reported.

Previously, Kyrylenko notified that the Russians had killed anothers three civilians at different points in the Donetsk regionin attacks that injured more than 14 people.

“Russia hit 12 settlements in the region, damaging more than 30 houses, four skyscrapers, industrial enterprises and an administrative building.“Kyrylenko explained.

Russian forces have also launched attacks in recent hours against the kherson region, partly controlled by the Kremlin Army.

Kherson received 93 attacks in the last 24 hours. A total of were released 412 mortar shells and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery, tanks and drones were used, the regional military administration assured.

According to these reports, the attacks killed one person, injured six more in the region and damaged houses and apartment buildings in Kherson itself, the regional capital.

LikewiseRussian forces shelled six settlements in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine, damaging at least four houses, a State Emergency Service building and its vehicles, Oleh Syniehubov, the local governor, said.

The Russians also used mortars, artillery, missiles and drones to attack six communities in the Sumy regionon the border with Russia, according to its regional military administration.

Another person was killed and four injured in this shelling on the village of Znob-Novhorodske.

EFE.