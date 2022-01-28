You know that extra millisecond that you still bother wasting when using the internet, making a payment at machines or waiting for a movie to load on the streaming? Maybe the future WiFi 7 will solve it. Taiwanese chipset, smartphone and router maker MediaTek has already announced for 2023 the first devices with this latency, capacity and speed dexterity.

If the current WiFi 6 protocol is already an evolution, on par with 5G, supporting the explosion of Internet of Things access and traffic, just imagine the next step. Laboratory tests indicate that it is 2.4 times faster than its predecessor, with 30 Gbps connections, multiple channels on different bands, which would already deserve our power to change equipment.

(Note published in issue 1258 of Dinheiro Magazine)

The post Six is ​​good, but seven is better appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#good #MONEY