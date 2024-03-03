Ethnoparks are open-air museums where visitors learn about the traditions and life of different peoples. On March 3, experts from the tutu travel service told Izvestia about six ethnoparks in different regions of Russia, where you should go for a weekend with family or friends. Active travelers will certainly enjoy the entertainment programs and master classes, while those who prefer tranquility can simply take a walk.

Ethnopark “Nomad”, Moscow region

Not far from Sergiev Posad there is an ethnographic park dedicated to various nomadic peoples. Travelers come here to see Mongolian yurts, Chukchi yarangas and Nenets chums, as well as meet the funny Bactrian camels that live on the farm. The entrance ticket price already includes several excursions and a children's master class, but attending the program is not necessary.

“Ethnomir”, Kaluga region

“Ethnomir” is called the largest ethnographic park-museum in Russia. On the vast territory – the area of ​​”Ethnomir” is as much as 140 hectares – there are museums and ethno-courtyards dedicated to different peoples and cultures. In the park you can visit a Tatar village, learn about the peoples of Siberia and the Far East, travel back in time at the USSR Museum – and this is only a small part of everything that is there. In March, Ethnomir will celebrate Maslenitsa: Maslenitsa week will last from March 11 to 17. The program includes games with buffoons, pancake races and round dances.

“Tatar Avyly”, Republic of Tatarstan

“Tatar Avyly” is an open-air museum 50 km from Kazan, where they preserve the traditions and culture of the Tatar people. Here you can see a mill from 1943, visit various workshops, such as pottery and weaving, and also meet peacocks, kids, rabbits and deer – all animals are allowed to pet and feed. At the master classes, guests learn how to prepare Tatar pastries, as well as how to plow the land with a horse-drawn plow, mow hay and grind flour in a mill. “Tatar Avyly” is a great place for a fun holiday in the Tatar style: it is very atmospheric and you can rent a place for a picnic.

Museum “Semenkovo”, Vologda region

This architectural and ethnographic museum immerses you in the world of the Vologda village of the late 19th – early 20th centuries. The houses that became part of Semenkovo ​​were discovered during expeditions and subsequently transported to the museum. The ethnopark has many interactive programs for children and adults: for example, you can travel back in time, experience the events of a particular day with the inhabitants of the village, or have an adventure based on Russian fairy tales.

Ethnofarm “Shishin Dvor”, Krasnodar region

At the foot of the Main Caucasus Range, at an altitude of more than a thousand meters, there is the Shishin Dvor ethnofarm, where the life of the 19th century was recreated. Guests of the farm go with guides to the mountains, try local products and herbal tea, and also communicate with friendly goats who are not afraid of travelers and are always happy to receive treats. “Shishin Dvor” is located in the “Rosa Khutor” resort, near the upper lake next to the Ozernaya highway.

Finno-Ugric Ethnopark, Komi Republic

The Finno-Ugric Ethnopark is a large tourist complex where travelers get acquainted with the culture of more than 20 related peoples. Here you can make a rag doll-amulet, take part in entertainment shows, immerse yourself in rural life, learn culinary secrets and bake cakes. And if you don’t want to cook, but just eat right away, look into a restaurant that serves Finno-Ugric cuisine.

On March 8, the ethnopark will host a Komi bachelorette party “Olӧy sӧlӧmӧn” – “Live with your heart.” And then, on March 16 and 17, they will celebrate Maslenitsa – “Yӧvvyv”.

