Three of them were children, although none of them were apparently serious. The Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital, in a file photograph. / Andrés Ribón / agm

Emergency services attended and transferred to the hospital six people who were injured when two vehicles collided on the RM-D11 highway, near La Estación, in the municipality of Puerto Lumbreras. 112 received calls reporting the accident at 7:41 p.m. Patrols from the Civil Guard, Local Police and ambulances and health personnel from the City Council’s Emergency Service and from the Health Emergencies and Emergency Management 061 were mobilized to the site.

The health workers treated and stabilized three adults (two men, one of 61 years and another of an age not specified, and a 35-year-old woman) and three children (of 9 years, 6 years and 16 months. All were transferred to the Rafael Hospital Méndez de Lorca with apparently non-serious injuries.