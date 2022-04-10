Sinaloa.- six people injured, two of them serious, threw a car accident type crash and rollover registered on Saturday night in Elota, after a car hit another car.

The injured were identified by authorities as Elías, 27, from California; Alexander, 29, from El Roble; Carlos, 28, from El Roble; Mario Anthony; Miguel, 47 years old, and one more person for whom no information was provided.

The report of the road mishap was around 10:30 p.m. in the La Cruz road junction to Ceuta beach.

Read more: He missed a shot! Young man is wounded by a gunshot while cleaning a gun in Culiacán, Sinaloa

According to the information provided to the authorities, the vehicles that were involved in the accident are a white Ford Fiesta and a dark Ford Explorer.

The data indicates that, apparently, the driver of the Fiesta impacted the Explorer, which ended up overturned on the road.

Firefighters, Civil Protection and paramedics from the Red Cross of Elota, came to help the injured, who, after being stabilized, were transferred to different medical institutions.