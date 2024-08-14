Home World

Severe turbulence caused considerable chaos in a Boeing aircraft. Several flight attendants were injured.

Jakarta – The plane is considered the safest means of transport. But not everything always runs smoothly on board. Manufacturers Boeing keeps having problemsA flight operated by the Taiwanese airline EVA Air caused a stir when several people were injured.

Boeing plane encounters severe turbulence during food distribution

The Boeing 777-300ER with flight number BR238B took off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Sunday (11 August). The destination was Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. As the Taiwanese news channel Formosa News However, as reported, the plane encountered severe turbulence two hours after takeoff – right in the middle of the food distribution.

According to reports, all food and dishes were catapulted through the aircraft cabin. This is also shown in pictures on social media. Bowls and trays were lying in the aisle. Drinks splashed up to the ceiling of the Boeing. The area of ​​the aircraft where the flight attendants prepared the meals was also in utter chaos.

Flight attendants thrown through the cabin: Strong turbulence causes chaos

Even some flight attendants were thrown through the cabin. Six of them were injured. However, it is not known how seriously. According to the broadcaster, a passenger held onto the arm of a stewardess and prevented her from hitting the ceiling. The passengers were uninjured. A few hours later, however, the plane was able to land safely in Taipei. Even on a scheduled flight between Australia and New Zealand Several people flew through a Boeing aircraft.

However, it is not unusual for people to be thrown around in turbulence. Especially in strong turbulence, the aircraft can rise or fall by several meters within seconds, former pilot Lawrence Rau told the broadcaster.

Turbulence during a flight is unavoidable. However, pilots can usually detect it in time and warn the crew and passengers. In such a case, passengers should hold on tight and fasten their seat belts, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) explained to ZDFtodayLoose items should also be stowed away. The airline EVA Air also advises passengers to remain buckled up for the entire flight.

During a flight from London to Singapore there was after severe turbulence one death. (kas)