Firefighters extinguish a house from a turntable ladder. © Markus Gayk/dpa

There is an explosion and a fire in an apartment building in Essen. “The street is like a field of rubble, everything is full of rubble and broken glass,” says the fire department spokesman.

Essen – Six people were injured in an explosion and fire in an apartment building in Essen on Saturday evening. A fire department spokesman said a person jumped out of the window to save themselves. When the fire department arrived, the person was lying on the street with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital with burns. The other five injured people were initially treated on site by the emergency services.

There was a fire in an apartment building in Essen. © Markus Gayk/dpa

“The street is like a field of rubble, everything is full of rubble and broken glass,” said the fire department spokesman. The cause of the explosion in the Steele district is still unclear. According to initial findings, the incident happened in an apartment on the ground floor. From there the fire spread to the remaining apartments in the building. The house and a neighboring building were damaged. dpa