The Antitrust has started 6 proceedings against influencers who promise easy money and earnings.

L’Antitrust continues his fight against influencersThe Competition and Market Authority has six preliminary investigations have been initiated towards you are “social personalities” that promise easy and certain earnings. Three of them would not only post photos and videos in which they offer (for a fee) methods to obtain significant profits in a simple and safe way along the lines of the winning model they embody, but they don’t use any advertisement wording. This is essential to inform the consumer of the advertising nature of the content they are viewing, but also to highlight which products to purchase and which payment methods to use. Finallyit seems their followers are fake and, in some cases, even the profile reviews would not be verifiable or trueThey will have to answer for these charges. Luca Marani, Big Luca, Alessandro Berton and Davide Caiazzo.

Others two influencersInstead, Hamza Mourai and Michele Leka They would systematically publish, through social platforms, photos and videos in which they advertise and offer instructions or methods to obtain easy and safe earnings through cryptocurrency investmentwithout reference to the risks involved. Obviously, all paid. These two influencers too would not indicate the promotional nature of the communications offered and would not adequately highlight elements relevant to purchasing decisions.

But that’s not all. In addition to these six people identified by the Antitrust, the Guarantor Authority has initiated 4 more instances of moral suasion (moral persuasion) towards influencers Ludovica Meral Frasca, Sofia Giaele De Dona’, Milena Miconi and Alessandra Ventura. In fact, they would publish photos and videos on Instagram highlighting brands, hotels and other tourist facilities, with which they believe they can have commercial relationships, without using any wording that highlights the promotional nature of these contents. The same influencers they would also boast a popularity that could be distorted from a significant number of inauthentic followers on their Instagram profile.