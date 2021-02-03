The Melbourne bubble that was suspended until further notice due to a case of positive coronavirus in the hotel, involves the tournaments: ATP Cup, ATP 250 and the WTA 500. Six hundred athletes are those who are preventively isolated until the results of the new tests are all negative.

As reported by Herald Sun, the employee would have had contact with a positive infected by the new British strain. In addition, it is in doubt which protocol they will follow but if it is a strict one, the start of the Australian Open that begins next week is in danger.

“This is a case. People don’t need to panic. People don’t need to be alarmed. We Victorians know what to do, and as a state, we have proven to be very successful in managing these types of outbreaks.” explained Prime Minister Daniel Andrews. This case is the first in 28 days in the state of Victoria.

“They will be isolated until receiving a negative result, and this work will be done tomorrow (Thursday). It could have an impact on the previous tournaments that are being played, but at the moment I do not see an impact on the Australian Open itself. It is a case. positive, there is no reason to panic, “Andrews continued in the same vein referring to the tennis players and tournaments at stake and to be played.

Argentine tennis player Nadia Podoroska, who recently beat Czech Petra Kvitova and advanced to the Yarra Valley Classic quarterfinals, was staying at the hotel where the positive was found. For now it is in doubt when he will play the next stage since for the moment his duel was suspended. Furthermore, the resumption of the tournaments will depend on the result of the tests.

