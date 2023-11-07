“Six hours among thorns to avoid being found”: the shocking story of the victim of the Priverno rape

“He was an acquaintance. I was in a hurry to get back to my daughter. I accepted the move. And I was wrong. But just for this reason was it right to suffer all this?” This is the story told by the woman raped on the night of November 1st in Priverno, in the province of Latina. In a post published on Facebook, the young mother recalled the attack she suffered from an acquaintance of hers, a 22-year-old who was later arrested by the police. The man, without a criminal record, denied the accusations, saying that the two had been dating for 20 days.

“His screams, his rape, his punches on the head… I reacted when I was sure I wasn’t making a mistake and would be able to escape,” the woman wrote. “I endured the cold naked for six hours among thorns and trees so as not to be found, because she looked for me for hours. When he no longer looked for me, and when I felt that my body no longer moved because it was numb from the cold and the shock, in order to find a safe exit where I could ask for help, I carried all the trees, branches and thorns walking in the pitch dark. Do you know why? To get back to my daughter! My only reason for living,” she continued.

“And for six interminable hours stuck there I never doubted that everything would be fine. My body was covered in wounds but it wasn’t even a pinch compared to the pain of a mother’s distance from her daughter. I’m not the one you should be ashamed of! But that being, which he believed would crush a woman. Maybe he managed to hurt me, but he didn’t know the strength of a mother. And I dedicate this sentence to him: I won’t let you win even one more day by giving you my sadness or my pain.”