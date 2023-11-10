Arabian business: six Arab countries will introduce a single tourist visa in 2024

Six Gulf countries will introduce a single tourist visa, allowing free travel between them. This is reported by Arabian business.

It is clarified that the interior ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain have already approved the general “Arab Schengen”. The corresponding changes were announced at the 40th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council interior ministers in Muscat. A single visa will begin to be issued in 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia wanted to become the main resort for Russian tourists and decided to spend a trillion dollars to attract them. The authorities of the Arabian state have planned large-scale construction of hotels using the all inclusive system. It is claimed that they will “exceed all expectations of holidaymakers.”