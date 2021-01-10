The list of the best-selling games on Steam is a sign of the success of the Xbox business model. While the main focus of Microsoft’s Xbox division in recent times has obviously been on the launch of Xbox Series X | S, the idea of ​​its gaming environment being an ecosystem that you can access via multiple devices is testing be quite effective. Steam is a part, but the fact that there are already 22 games specifically designed to be played with touch controls on your mobile shows that Microsoft is committed to accessibility.

In 2020, Xbox Game Studios released a ton of games on Windows and Steam. In fact, one of the highlights of this move from Xbox to Steam and to PC in general as the launch pad for its games was when Sea of ​​Thieves launched on Steam, and the number of concurrent players increased to a whopping. never before seen number, setting a new record, being also one of the best-selling games on Steam.

Xbox would have spoken with major developers to associate them with Xbox Game Pass

Six games published by Xbox were among the best sellers on Steam in 2020

Things have been very good for Microsoft in terms of selling its video games. Microsoft games, in general, performed amazingly last year, being among the best sellers on Steam. Valve recently revealed its top 100 games on the platform (measured by gross revenue), and titles published by Microsoft are on the list. In no particular order, the best-selling games on Steam from Xbox Game Studios are:

Sea of ​​Thieves

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Microsoft Flight Simulator, Grounded

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (PC Exclusive)

In August of last year, Phil Spencer praised the community for showing great support for the brand on PC and, at the same time, he recognized that the team had more work to do. Earlier this week, Valve announced that Steam would add extended support for the Xbox Series X controller for PC gamers.