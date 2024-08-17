Any excuse is good enough to enjoy a glass of cava, a fresh, noble and fun drink like few others. Unfortunately, tradition has pigeonholed its consumption at toast time at social celebrations, often enjoyed at inappropriate gastronomic moments, with the Christmas holidays as its culminating moment, when in just 15 days more than a third of the production is consumed. However, a growing number of consumers begin to drink cava during the summer, when the sun beats down and the glass catches the light in thousands of bubbles. Nothing more logical, because it is a drink that should be taken very cold. That is why it is incomprehensible that cava does not have a greater promotion in the summer period.

The president of the Cava Regulatory Council, Javier Pagés, admits: “The problem is that, compared to the size of our denomination, the resources we have to carry out communication actions are small. Something is failing. Especially if we take into account that we live in one of those few places on the planet where there are more tourists than inhabitants. And where the natural sparkling wine made by the traditional method (Champagne) has the best quality/price ratio on the world market”. The increase in temperatures should boost the consumption of a cool and refreshing drink, as is the case in countries similar to ours, such as Italy. It is paradoxical that, being an ideal drink for the hottest days, cava does not have greater promotion in the summer period, especially in a country like Spain, an important tourist destination and the second largest producer in the world after France, with 251,839,000 bottles in 2023. This situation forces the cava sector to dedicate the majority of its production, 68% of total sales of the Designation of Origin, to export. However, the favourable influence of high temperatures has hardly any effect in Spain.

Cava is a drink that combines the subtlety and complexity of the elegant aromas that develop slowly and silently in each bottle, with the creaminess and expressiveness of its taste, making it one of the most suitable drinks for aperitifs or light dishes in summer cuisine, with a particular affinity when it comes to a rosé cava, a type that is increasingly in demand. Refreshing, but not soothing, tender, without being insubstantial, fruity, but not simple, our cavas allow an unforgettable experience on the long, warm summer days and nights. Drinking alone or accompanying different seafood, the wide variety of fish, even the most diverse salads, allows you to enjoy an unforgettable wine and food experience. Because cava is one of the most versatile wines on the terrace and at the table. This selection of six fresh cavas for less than 10 euros, many of which fall under the new Cavas de Guarda Superior Reserva category (aged for a minimum of 18 months), is the best evidence that this sparkling wine is also for summer.

ALSINA & SARDÁ BRUT NATURE RESERVA 2021

Alsina & Sardá began making natural sparkling wines in 1982, in the small family winery of Ca l’Avi (Subirats), later expanding their facilities. This cava, made from vines that are around 30 years old, is classified as Guarda Superior Reserva. After the second fermentation, it rests in stacks for more than 18 months. Complex and balanced aroma of white and exotic fruit, with elegant notes of ageing on fine lees, citrus touches and subtle floral memories. On the palate it is dry, balanced, with good creaminess, expressive acidity, a lively mid-palate and a long finish. ·Phone: 938 988 132

·DO: Digging

·Guy: brut nature reserve, 12%

·Strains: macabeo, parellada, xarel.lo and chardonnay

·Price: 9.80 euros

·Punctuation: 9/10

CUSCO BERGA 2021

Cuscó Berga is a family winery located in the Garraf Natural Park that dates back to the late 19th century. The impressive landscapes do justice to this Guarda Superior Reserva cava made from Macabeo, Xarel lo and Parellada vines cultivated for more than 40 years. After a slow fermentation of about three months, it is aged in stacks for two years. It has a good and intense fruity aromatic expression, with hints of fine lees, citrus and floral notes. Tasty and fresh, with a mouthfeel that leaves vivid memories of candied fruit. ·Web: cuscoberga.com

·Phone: 938 970 164

·DO: Digging

·Guy: brut reserve, 11%

·Strains: macabeo, parellada and xarel.lo

·Price: 9.75 euros

TRIAS BATTLE 2020

The brothers Josep (Pep) and Raimón (Rai) Trias Via, who are currently in charge of the winery founded by their grandfather, Josep Trias Batlle, in 1932, have a unique flair for making wines with an excellent quality/price ratio. This cava, a tribute to the founder, is a brut nature reserva with the Guarda Superior Reserva rating, due to having been aged in stacks for 24 months. Elegant aroma, with notes of ripe fleshy fruit, herbal hints and floral notes that denote its excellent ageing on lees. On the palate it has body, creaminess, finesse and a slightly bitter taste. ·Phone: 677 497 892

·DO: Digging

·Guy: brut nature reserve, 11.5%

·Strains: macabeo, parellada and xarel.lo

·Price: 8 euros

·Punctuation: 8.9/10

LA VEGA EXPRESSION DOMAIN 2021

A cava made in Requena (Valencia) by Daniel Expósito García, a winemaker with a long and distinguished career. One of the most successful natural sparkling wines, with an unbeatable price, is this Expressión, a Guarda Superior Reserva cava made from grapes selected from its vineyards in the Vega area. It is aged in a row on its lees for at least 18 months. It has an aroma of intense ripe fruitiness, with refreshing notes of citrus peel on a background of white flowers and pastries. On the palate it is lively, fresh, balanced and very dry. ·Phone: 962 320 570

·DO: Digging

·Guy: Brut cava, 12%

·Strains: Maccabee

·Price: 9.40 euros

·Punctuation: 8.8/10

DIBON BRUT ROSÉ

Expressive rosé from Marrugat, a cava belonging to the Pinord Group, a project of the Tetas family with a long winemaking tradition in the Penedès. This cava is made with the red Grenache variety, from their own vines planted in the surroundings of the winery. After the second fermentation, it remains in the cellar for more than 12 months. It has a fresh and expressive aroma, very varietal, with intense red fruits (raspberry, cassis, cherry), herbaceous notes and hints of yeast. On the palate it is tasty and enveloping, with freshness and liveliness thanks to its citrus finish. ·Phone: 938 903 066

·DO: Digging

·Guy: brut rosé, 11.5%

·Strains: red grenache

·Price: 8.10 euros

·Punctuation: 8.7/10

ROBERT J. MUR SELECTION BRUT ROSÉ 2022

In 1988, Robert J. Mur’s passion for the Penedès region led him to create cavas inspired by the area’s artisan winegrowers and cavist makers. This philosophy is reflected in this brut rosé made from Garnacha and Monastrell, made from vines planted at the beginning of the last century. Before the second fermentation in the bottle, the grape skins undergo gentle maceration, followed by ageing for a minimum of 18 months. It presents expressive aromas of red fruit subtly adorned with floral notes, on a pastry background. On the palate it is delicate and somewhat sweet. ·Phone: 938 911 551

·DO: Digging

·Guy: brut rosé, 11.5%

·Strains: Grenache and Monastrell

·Price: 8.90 euros

·Punctuation: 8.7/10

