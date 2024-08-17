Any excuse is good enough to enjoy a glass of cava, a fresh, noble and fun drink like few others. Unfortunately, tradition has pigeonholed its consumption at toast time at social celebrations, often enjoyed at inappropriate gastronomic moments, with the Christmas holidays as its culminating moment, when in just 15 days more than a third of the production is consumed. However, a growing number of consumers begin to drink cava during the summer, when the sun beats down and the glass catches the light in thousands of bubbles. Nothing more logical, because it is a drink that should be taken very cold. That is why it is incomprehensible that cava does not have a greater promotion in the summer period.
The president of the Cava Regulatory Council, Javier Pagés, admits: “The problem is that, compared to the size of our denomination, the resources we have to carry out communication actions are small. Something is failing. Especially if we take into account that we live in one of those few places on the planet where there are more tourists than inhabitants. And where the natural sparkling wine made by the traditional method (Champagne) has the best quality/price ratio on the world market”. The increase in temperatures should boost the consumption of a cool and refreshing drink, as is the case in countries similar to ours, such as Italy. It is paradoxical that, being an ideal drink for the hottest days, cava does not have greater promotion in the summer period, especially in a country like Spain, an important tourist destination and the second largest producer in the world after France, with 251,839,000 bottles in 2023. This situation forces the cava sector to dedicate the majority of its production, 68% of total sales of the Designation of Origin, to export. However, the favourable influence of high temperatures has hardly any effect in Spain.
Cava is a drink that combines the subtlety and complexity of the elegant aromas that develop slowly and silently in each bottle, with the creaminess and expressiveness of its taste, making it one of the most suitable drinks for aperitifs or light dishes in summer cuisine, with a particular affinity when it comes to a rosé cava, a type that is increasingly in demand. Refreshing, but not soothing, tender, without being insubstantial, fruity, but not simple, our cavas allow an unforgettable experience on the long, warm summer days and nights. Drinking alone or accompanying different seafood, the wide variety of fish, even the most diverse salads, allows you to enjoy an unforgettable wine and food experience. Because cava is one of the most versatile wines on the terrace and at the table. This selection of six fresh cavas for less than 10 euros, many of which fall under the new Cavas de Guarda Superior Reserva category (aged for a minimum of 18 months), is the best evidence that this sparkling wine is also for summer.
ALSINA & SARDÁ BRUT NATURE RESERVA 2021
·Phone: 938 988 132
·DO: Digging
·Guy: brut nature reserve, 12%
·Strains: macabeo, parellada, xarel.lo and chardonnay
·Price: 9.80 euros
·Punctuation: 9/10
CUSCO BERGA 2021
·Web: cuscoberga.com
·Phone: 938 970 164
·DO: Digging
·Guy: brut reserve, 11%
·Strains: macabeo, parellada and xarel.lo
·Price: 9.75 euros
TRIAS BATTLE 2020
·Phone: 677 497 892
·DO: Digging
·Guy: brut nature reserve, 11.5%
·Strains: macabeo, parellada and xarel.lo
·Price: 8 euros
·Punctuation: 8.9/10
LA VEGA EXPRESSION DOMAIN 2021
·Phone: 962 320 570
·DO: Digging
·Guy: Brut cava, 12%
·Strains: Maccabee
·Price: 9.40 euros
·Punctuation: 8.8/10
DIBON BRUT ROSÉ
·Phone: 938 903 066
·DO: Digging
·Guy: brut rosé, 11.5%
·Strains: red grenache
·Price: 8.10 euros
·Punctuation: 8.7/10
ROBERT J. MUR SELECTION BRUT ROSÉ 2022
·Phone: 938 911 551
·DO: Digging
·Guy: brut rosé, 11.5%
·Strains: Grenache and Monastrell
·Price: 8.90 euros
·Punctuation: 8.7/10
