Six French teenagers have been convicted for their role in the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty (47), who was killed in 2020 by a radicalized Muslim, Abdoullakh Anzorov. Report that French media Friday. Paty was beheaded by Anzorov after showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of expression at his Paris school. Anzorov (18) was subsequently killed by police.

After Paty showed the caricatures, his name was spread by students on social media and the story was exaggerated. Anzorov wanted to kill Paty, but didn’t know who he was. He promised five of the suspects, all between 14 and 15 years old at the time, up to 300 euros to tell him what Paty looked like and where he could find him. They did.

Falsehoods about teachers on social media

A sixth student, 13 at the time, had spread untruths on social media about Paty’s lesson, such as that he had singled out Muslim students and sent them to the hallway. That wasn’t right, and the girl wasn’t even in the classroom that day. The judge gave her a suspended prison sentence of 18 months on Friday.

The identities of the convicts have not been released because they are or were minors at the time of the murder. According to Le Parisien the most severe sentence imposed is six months’ imprisonment and eighteen months’ suspended prison sentence. A trial against eight adults suspected of involvement in the murder will begin at the end of 2024.