The Dutchman made a valuable cut from the squad and instilled an intriguing style of play that delivered some solid results, but there is still work to be done and the summer transfer window represents a real opportunity to build on.

The seemingly unreachable Harry Kane and the insanely expensive duo of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani are all under consideration, but there is one proven goalscorer waiting to be picked up for free in Marcus Thuram.

Thuram, comfortable both in the center and on the wings, scored 16 goals and seven assists in all competitions. Throw in the fact that he’s only 25 and you’ll see why so many of Europe’s top teams are following the Frenchman.

Inter have been trying to link Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij to a new contract for months but, for whatever reason, they’re still waiting. The clock is ticking.

At 31, De Vrij would not be a long-term option for United, but he would be an experienced substitute to help cover for Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, while also allowing Victor Lindelof or, most likely, Harry Maguire. leave the club

With close to 500 senior appearances to his name, De Vrij brings wisdom and experience to the table, and that could be huge for fellow Dutchman Ten Hag as he continues to build a new culture at Old Trafford.

At just 23 years old, Ndicka made close to 200 appearances for Frankfurt before choosing to take his talents elsewhere this summer. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of suitors for a defender whose left-footed ability only makes him more valuable.

Whether or not he is ready for an immediate starting role is up for debate, but Ndicka looks like a superstar in waiting and United would do well to sign him.

While Youri Tielemans’ time in the division ended on a rotten note, there are few who believe his downfall with Leicester is actually a true reflection of his talent.

When Leicester was underway a few years ago, Tielemans looked like one of the best midfielders in the division. He can be a bit risky to capture, but if confidence is all your game has been missing, then the rewards could be huge. A younger Christian Eriksen, perhaps?

Comfortable in depth or more advanced in attack, Rabiot can score goals and create them for those around him. When he finds his rhythm, he is incredibly difficult to stop, not unlike another French midfielder who used to call Old Trafford home.

United need help in midfield and Marcel Sabitzer’s January move was supposed to inject some physicality and edge into that area of ​​the pitch. Giving Rabiot a chance might be a smart shout.

Wilfried Zaha, as United already know, is a versatile striker who can play anywhere in attack and knows how to make a difference in the Premier League. That is an incredibly valuable skill set.

Start over with Marcus Rashford? No. Could you help Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho grow into their roles as auxiliary stars? Absolutely.