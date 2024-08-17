The Municipal Public Security Department of Chihuahua urges people to be careful with various websites that offer loans with supposed facilities, but some of which are dedicated to committing fraud.

When school starts again, people often ask for loans. However, there are those who fall into the hands of criminals, as there are websites that advertise on social networks where they offer apparent facilities, but in reality they are people who are dedicated to committing fraud.

Recently, the Municipal Cyber ​​Police has offered advice to users who have been victims of alleged companies registered under the names of:

1. Presta Max

2. ⁠Molo Loan

3. ⁠Super Effective

4. ⁠We Credit

5. ⁠Cash Credit

6. ⁠Ample Cash

To access the loan, the applicant must download an application through which, by accepting the terms and conditions, access is granted to their contacts, photo gallery, SMS messages, etc., as occurs with all applications, except that in this case they are used to commit extortion and threaten to make publications among their contacts to those who are late with a payment.

The way these houses attract people is by making attractive offers such as the ease of obtaining them even if they are in the credit bureau and making deposits immediately, however, they usually do not give them money, give them less or ask for a deposit as a condition to give the supposed loan and in the end they disappear.

Basically, these are pseudo companies operated by foreign criminals that obviously do not have local offices, are not registered with CONDUSEF or PROFECO, and are not verified on Facebook.

To avoid fraud, take into account the following recommendations from the Municipal Cyber ​​Police:

* Go to banks or companies that have offices.

* Verify your registration with SIPRES (Financial Service Providers Registration System).

* Avoid making deposits as a condition for receiving the loan.

If you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Municipal Cyber ​​Police by calling 614-442-73-00 and 072, extension 3214 or through social networks Facebook and X, as @ciberpoliciaCUU.